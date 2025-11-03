Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, AHS, The Boys: Vought Rising & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, Jensen Ackles, AHS, SNL, It: Welcome to Derry, Smiling Friends, Doctor Who, and more.

Article Summary Latest updates on Doctor Who, The Boys: Vought Rising, AHS, and upcoming TV favorites

Insights from Jensen Ackles on filming Vought Rising and some Supernatural fan event stage moments

Deep dives into Stranger Things 5, AEW Collision drama, and American Horror Story Season 13

Get previews and highlights for It: Welcome to Derry, Smiling Friends, Matlock episodes, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, CBS's Matlock, TBS's AEW Collision, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Jensen Ackles, FX's American Horror Story, CBS's CIA, NBC's SNL, ABC's Family Matters, AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, CBS's The Road, CBS's Tracker, NBC's Law & Order SVU, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, Matlock, AEW Collision, Stranger Things 5, Jensen Ackles, American Horror Story, CIA, SNL, Talamasca: The Secret Order, It: Welcome to Derry, Smiling Friends, The Road, Tracker, Doctor Who, and More

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 3rd, 2025:

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shares Story From "Vought Rising" Filming

Matlock S02E05: "Mousetrap" Trailer, S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Images

AEW Collision Ruins CM Punk, Jade Cargill's Big WWE Night

Stranger Things 5 Unleashes Fan Experience at Lucca Comics & Games

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Tears Up "Saturday Night Special" Stage

American Horror Story: Angela Bassett Talks AHS Return, Ariana Grande

CIA: Michael Michele Departs CBS's Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Series

SNL Cast/Writers, Miles Teller, Brandi Carlile Set the Season 51 Bar

Family Matters Stars Hopkins & Williams Host Series Rewatch Podcast

SNL, WWE SNME, Malcolm in the Middle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E03: "The Task at Hand" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark" Preview & More

Smiling Friends S03E04: "Curse of the Green Halloween Witch" Preview

The Road S01E03 Preview: "The Factory, Dallas, TX" Sees Group 2 Action

Tracker S03E03 "First Fire" Preview: Colter Hunts a Serial Arsonist

Law & Order SVU Star Mariska Hargitay on Trading Comedy for Benson

Doctor Who: Langford and Ford Offer More Season 2 Alt Ending Details

Stranger Things 5 & Queen: What Does Final Season Trailer Song Mean?

The Anime Business E09: Beck on Anime, Akira & Streamline Pictures

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!