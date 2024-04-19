Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Abi Falase, bbc, bbc books, doctor who, Georgia Cook, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, Una McCormack

Doctor Who: BBC Books Announces 3 New Ncuti Gatwa/Millie Gibson Novels

The BBC announced three new Doctor Who original novels to celebrate the new season, with Millie Gibson reading one of the audiobooks.

Article Summary BBC Books reveals three new Doctor Who novels starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Millie Gibson to narrate the audiobook edition of "Doctor Who: Ruby Red".

Original stand-alone tales to release in hardback and audiobook throughout 2024.

"Doctor Who: Ruby Red" set to launch on 13th June, coinciding with the new season.

BBC Books has announced that three new Doctor Who novels will be published this year, featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Each book is an original, stand-alone adventure and will be published simultaneously in hardback and audiobook. The audiobook edition of Doctor Who: Ruby Red will be narrated by Gibson. The Doctor Who original novels will be released in hardback and audiobook in 2024, beginning with Doctor Who: Ruby Red on 13th June as the new season is underway on Disney+ and BBC One.

Caged By Una McCormack (The King's Dragon; The Way Through The Woods) Are aliens ever abducted by aliens? And if they were, would anyone believe their story? When the Doctor and Ruby arrive on Cavia, they meet a gentle local who is certain that she has been taken for study by creatures from the stars. The Doctor is concerned to find mysterious meteors appearing in the sky, while strange robotic creatures crowd the forests, watching everything and waiting for…what? Who is interested in Cavia, and why? What is the sinister truth of the abductions? The Doctor and Ruby must discover the secrets of this mysterious world – and those who would seek to destroy it… Doctor Who: Caged is out in hardback and audiobook on 27th June. Pre-order here.

Eden Rebellion

By Abi Falase (The Village, Rush)

On the crystalline planet of Yewa, the Gardens of Kubuntu are a true Eden, said to be the most peaceful destination in the universe. At least until the Doctor and Ruby arrive. Ancient rivalries between Yewa and its more prosperous sister world of Bia are being stirred by forces unknown, threatening to plunge its people into anarchy. With Ruby swept up in the fire of the Yewan rebellion, the Doctor finds dark secrets buried deep in the planet's ancient history – and his hopes for a lasting peace hanging by a thread. For sinister guardians stalk the Gardens of Kubuntu while an implacable enemy plots in the shadows – and in plain sight…

Doctor Who: Eden Rebellion is out in hardback and audiobook on 14th November. Pre-order here.

Ruby Red

By Georgia Cook (The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles; Gallifrey: War Room)

April 1242: the Doctor and Ruby answer a distress call sent from medieval Russia. The signal's sender? Ranavere – an alien girl forced to take part in a barbaric conflict between the armies of Estonia and Novgorod on the frozen surface of Lake Peipus. Ranavere wants to escape, but her distress call has summoned her warmongering sisters, intent on preserving family tradition whatever the cost. And as the human battle begins, the Doctor and Ruby must face a more devastating threat – a monstrous entity with plans of conquest, growing stronger beneath the icy lake…

Doctor Who: Ruby Red is out in hardback and audiobook on 13th June. Pre-order here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!