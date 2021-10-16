Doctor Who, Chappelle, WWE, AHS & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 Oct 21

With much love & respect to Neve and "It's Over Now" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix & Dave Chappelle, USA Network's WWE Raw, FX's American Horror Story: DF "Part 2 Death Valley," "Star Trek" & George Takei, The CW's Supergirl & Nancy Drew, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, October 16, 2021:

Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer Gets The Power of Huey Lewis' Love

Doctor Who: Flux Trailer – Team TARDIS Faces Mixed Bag of Big Bads

Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: Frozen Heart Case Heats Up

The Wheel of Time: With Logain Ablar, There's More Than Meets the Eye

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Considers Series His "Most Challenging" Yet

USA Network Is Reportedly All-In On WWE's Return To Edgier Content

American Horror Story Death Valley Finale: The Future's Fate Revealed

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc)

Succession Season 3: HBO Shares Episodes 1-3 Overviews, Podcast Info

Batman TAS & Mark Hamill Celebrate Actress Arleen Sorkin's Birthday

The Witcher Season 2 Key Art: Freya Allan's Ciri Is Destined to Fight

Comedian Hannah Gadsby Unleashes on Dave Chappelle, Netflix Co-CEO

Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight

The Orville: New Horizons Co-Producer Clarifies S04 "Misinformation"

Supergirl: Jim Lee Offers Artwork Honor; Series Finale 2 Hours?

Doctor Who: Flux – Chris Chibnall Confirms Writers & Directors

Spitting Image Returns To ITV For Halloween

