The Rookie Cast Set for Creation Entertainment's 2026 "Rescueverse"

The Rookie stars Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine are set for Creation's "Rescueverse" event in May 2026.

Creation Entertainment's Rescueverse event runs May 30–31, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee for first responder TV fans.

Gold Weekend Packages with exclusive autographs and top-tier perks are already available for fans.

SDCC 2025 featured exciting Season 8 teases from Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley, highlighting future storylines.

Thanks to the folks over at Creation Entertainment, fans of ABC and creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie have something else to look forward to in 2026. Taking place at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, from May 30–31, 2026, Creation Entertainment's "Rescueverse: A Salute to TV's First Responders" announced that Melissa O'Neil (Lucy Chen), Eric Winter (Tim Bradford), Lisseth Chavez (Celina Juarez), and Deric Augustine (Miles Penn). have signed on for the two-day fan extravaganza. Though other admission tiers will be made available soon, the top-tiered Gold Weekend Packages are now available for purchase (the best reserved seats in the theater, complimentary autographs from O'Neil and Winter, and more) – with professional photo ops, selfies, and autographs with the cast also to be made available (with everything you need to know waiting for you on the website).

The Rookie/SDCC: Fillion & Hawley Preview Season 8 & More

"I have friends who are good actors in their own right. They're calling me saying, 'Hey, man, my daughter just turned 11, and she and her friends are all crazy about 'The Rookie.' Can I please have a birthday with you?' I love that," Fillion shared about the show's success with multigenerational viewing audiences during his San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 panel earlier this summer

"I think that ultimately television, specifically television with lots of episodes with characters that you can really invest in, has become comfort food for people," added Hawley. "There's 1,000 shows on the air, but it does feel like people sort of grab lots of shows that they look forward to watching. They're an escape. I take that very seriously. It doesn't mean that bad things don't happen on our show, that there aren't stakes, that we don't go dark sometimes. People really look to us as an important storm."

After a sizzle reel was screened, spotlighting the trip to Prague in the Season 8 opener, as well as a number of new and returning cast members. "In the first episode, we go to Prague and [John] becomes James Bond in the episode. We have a lot of exciting stories for [the cast] this season," Fillion teased. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released from this weekend's SDCC panel:

Here's a look at some highlights from the panel, including that moment Fillion got everyone in attendance for a huge group video for O'Neil and much more:

And here's a look at some highlights from Fillion and Hawley's time in the Variety Studio, including what the chances are of there being a new rookie during the eighth season and more:

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on the success of "The Rookie": "It's not showing signs of stopping." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ho3C4JZrTI — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he's most recognized for his role in "The Rookie": "Everyone watches it." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o1o5dLsvK5 — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion on a potential new rookie this season: "We wouldn't go without a rookie on 'The Rookie'." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/zeps0sbqWP — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on Oscar's whereabouts in "The Rookie": "The joy of Oscar is you never know where he's going to turn up." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/aZivzEuEju — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he blackmails people to play Mafia on set of "The Rookie." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/Y2bXr9XIHT — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 starred Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) had joined the cast as Detective Graham and appeared in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

