Marvel Zombies, Soldier Boy, The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Hazbin Hotel, The Boys: Vought Rising, Marvel Zombies, The Beauty, Peacemaker, The Vampire Lestat, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, SYFY's Revival, WWE/AEW, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Comedy Central's South Park, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's Fallout, HBO Max's Peacemaker, AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, MTV VMAs 2025, Food Network Halloween, Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV+'s "John Rain" series, BBC's King & Conqueror, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Revival, WWE/AEW, Primal, Hazbin Hotel, South Park, Adventure Time, The Boys: Vought Rising, Marvel Zombies, The Beauty, Fallout, Peacemaker, The Vampire Lestat, Mayor of Kingstown, Wednesday, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 15, 2025:
Dexter: Resurrection S01E07: "Course Correction" Preview: Off The Grid
Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Posts S08E06: "Bethjamin Button" Table Read
Revival S01E10: "Rend the Veil" Preview; Koontz Teases Season Finale
WWE So Scared of AEW They're Sending TNA to Fight Their Battles?
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Preview/Update Set for NYCC 2025
Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano, Cast Set to Talk Season 2 at NYCC 2025
South Park Doesn't Quite Seem to Be Done with Kristi Noem's Dog Issues
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Image; NYCC 2025 Panel Set
The Boys: Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles's Perfect Soldier Boy Response
Marvel Zombies Premiere Moved Up to Sept; Showrunner on Surprises
The Boys: Vought Rising Previews Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy & More
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Trailer, Poster Released
AEW Dynamite Review: Close the Forbidden Door Before It's Too Late
The Beauty Debuts Early 2026; FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Set for NYCC
Fallout Season 2 Key Art Poster Welcomes Viewers to New Vegas
Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Definitely Lives Up to Being "Red Band"
Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, Talamasca Set for NYCC 2025 Panel
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Images: Mike Meets Edie Falco's New Warden
MTV VMAs 2025: LL Cool J Tapped to Host Sept 7th Awards Show
Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars Return
Peacemaker S02 "Important" to DCU; Chris-on-Chris Action in New Clip
Wednesday Gets Her Own Dark Passenger: Season 2 Part 2 Trailer
John Rain: Barry Eisler's Assassin Novels Set for Apple TV+ Adapt
King & Conqueror Images: BBC Previews Its Next Big Historical Epic
The Big Bang Theory: Nayyar Hated, Understood Raj's "Hideous" Clothes
