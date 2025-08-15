Marvel Zombies, Soldier Boy, The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 15, 2025:

Dexter: Resurrection S01E07: "Course Correction" Preview: Off The Grid

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Posts S08E06: "Bethjamin Button" Table Read

Revival S01E10: "Rend the Veil" Preview; Koontz Teases Season Finale

WWE So Scared of AEW They're Sending TNA to Fight Their Battles?

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Preview/Update Set for NYCC 2025

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano, Cast Set to Talk Season 2 at NYCC 2025

South Park Doesn't Quite Seem to Be Done with Kristi Noem's Dog Issues

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Image; NYCC 2025 Panel Set

The Boys: Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles's Perfect Soldier Boy Response

Marvel Zombies Premiere Moved Up to Sept; Showrunner on Surprises

The Boys: Vought Rising Previews Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy & More

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Trailer, Poster Released

AEW Dynamite Review: Close the Forbidden Door Before It's Too Late

The Beauty Debuts Early 2026; FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Set for NYCC

Fallout Season 2 Key Art Poster Welcomes Viewers to New Vegas

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Definitely Lives Up to Being "Red Band"

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, Talamasca Set for NYCC 2025 Panel

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Images: Mike Meets Edie Falco's New Warden

MTV VMAs 2025: LL Cool J Tapped to Host Sept 7th Awards Show

Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars Return

Peacemaker S02 "Important" to DCU; Chris-on-Chris Action in New Clip

Wednesday Gets Her Own Dark Passenger: Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

Alan Moore/DCU, Taylor Swift, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

John Rain: Barry Eisler's Assassin Novels Set for Apple TV+ Adapt

King & Conqueror Images: BBC Previews Its Next Big Historical Epic

The Big Bang Theory: Nayyar Hated, Understood Raj's "Hideous" Clothes

