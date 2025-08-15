Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Who Cares About AEW Anyway?

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, the greatest wrestling show ever! Drew McIntyre speaks! Plus why WWE isn't bothered by AEW at all, just like The Chadster! 😤

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers real storytelling the WWE way, not workrate-heavy spotfests like Tony Khan books every week in AEW!

Drew McIntyre's promo and epic tag matches prove WWE SmackDown is light years ahead of AEW!

Women's division action with Alexa Bliss shows WWE outclasses Tony Khan's booking every time!

AEW could never compare—WWE SmackDown dominates Friday nights while Tony Khan sabotages The Chadster's life!

The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement right now (not alcohol withdrawal)! 😤 Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster is not exaggerating one bit! 🔥 While Tony Khan is probably sitting in his office trying to figure out how to book another spotfest with no storytelling, WWE SmackDown is about to deliver pure wrestling perfection that will make every other wrestling show look like amateur hour! 😎

Let's start with what might be the greatest opening segment in WWE SmackDown history! 🎤 Drew McIntyre is set to address his attack on Cody Rhodes from last week, and The Chadster can already feel the electricity! When McIntyre hit that Claymore and sent the Undisputed WWE Champion through the announce table, it was storytelling at its finest! 📺 This is how you build drama and tension, not by having random guys do flips and demonstrate "workrate" like Tony Khan books every week! Everyone knows that wrestling needs to be extremely limited on wrestling shows. The Scottish Warrior's promo tonight on WWE SmackDown will probably go down as one of the most important moments in wrestling history, and The Chadster guarantees it will be better than any promo Tony Khan has ever produced! 💯

Next up on WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits will face #DIY in what The Chadster predicts will be the greatest tag team grudge match ever televised! 🏆 The story here is absolutely perfect – Candice LeRae took that incredible fall at SummerSlam, and now there's real emotion and stakes involved! This is what Tony Khan doesn't understand about the wrestling business – it's not about how many moves you can do, it's about the meticulously scripted story that you hammer into the minds of your fans by constantly explaining it because true wrestling fans have the memories of goldfish! 😤 The fact that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are 2-0 against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa adds legitimate sports-like statistics that make WWE SmackDown feel like a real competition when they care to remember it, unlike AEW where statistics nerds keep track of everything and care about continuity! 🎯

The women's division on WWE SmackDown continues to show why it's light years ahead of anything Tony Khan could dream of! 💪 Alexa Bliss versus Piper Niven is going to be an absolute clinic in professional wrestling! Last week, Charlotte Flair delivered that birthday surprise with the cake, and now Bliss gets her chance to shine! 🎂 This is how you book wrestling – with baking-related storylines, not athletic exhibitions like Tony Khan does! The Chadster bets this match will be studied in wrestling schools for decades to come! 📚

Finally, WWE SmackDown will feature Fraxiom taking on Melo Don't Miz in what could be the most innovative tag team match of the modern era! 🚀 Carmelo Hayes and The Miz working together while Nathan Frazer and Axiom fight for another title opportunity – this is layered storytelling that Tony Khan couldn't book if his life depended on it! The fact that The Wyatt Sicks are looming in the background adds another dimension that makes WWE SmackDown must-see television! 📺

Now, The Chadster needs to address these absolutely ridiculous rumors going around! 🙄 People are actually saying WWE is scared of AEW and that's why they counter-program shows! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 WWE doesn't care about AEW, just like The Chadster doesn't care about AEW! If there were ever two entities that definitely were not bothered by AEW, it's The Chadster and WWE! The idea that WWE or The Chadster would even give Tony Khan a second thought is clearly absurd! 😂 WWE SmackDown dominates because it's simply better wrestling, not because they're worried about some billionaire's vanity project!

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, he's now colluded with Keighleyanne to forbid The Chadster from drinking alcohol! 🍺 But The Chadster has outsmarted them both – The Chadster has frozen an entire 12-pack of Seagram's Escapes Spiked and plans to boof them tonight while watching WWE SmackDown! 😏 That'll show Keighleyanne and Tony Khan that they can't control The Chadster's life! Not that The Chadster cares about Tony Khan or anything! 🙄

Last night, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan! 😰 The Chadster was in a massive WWE SmackDown arena, sitting in the front row enjoying the show, when suddenly the lights went out! When they came back on, Tony Khan was standing in the ring, but he wasn't alone – he had an army of wrestling journalists with him, all chanting "workrate" over and over! 😱 The Chadster tried to run, but every exit led to another AEW arena! Tony Khan chased The Chadster through catering tables filled with nothing but energy drinks and sneakers, through production trucks playing nothing but indie wrestling matches on loop! The worst part was when Tony Khan cornered The Chadster in the parking lot next to The Chadster's Mazda Miata and whispered, "WWE SmackDown will never love you the way you love it!" 😭 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Tony Khan is just mad that The Chadster and WWE don't care about him so much that he has to resort to invading The Chadster's dreams! Tony Khan needs to stop it right now! 🛑

Listen, if you don't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you're literally shirking your duty as a wrestling fan! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than WWE SmackDown clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤷 As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "WWE SmackDown represents everything that professional wrestling should be – a carefully crafted product where every move has meaning and every segment advances the story, unlike other companies that just let wrestlers do whatever they want and expect fans to actually pay attention to follow the stories!" See? Even unbiased journalists with The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval understand that WWE SmackDown is superior! 🏅

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is going to be historic, and Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this! 🎪 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when people even suggest otherwise! The Chadster will be watching every second while enjoying some frozen Seagram's Escapes Spiked in the you-know-where, and you should too! 🍹 WWE SmackDown forever! 💪

