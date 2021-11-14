Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi Look Nod to Bowie, Lynch; Wanted Hendrix Ep

Just because Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) are finding themselves pretty bust over there in Series 13 of the long-running BBC series doesn't mean we can't take a moment from Doctor Who: Flux for a look back at the show's recent history. In this case, the spotlight shines on The 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi. In case you hadn't heard, Capaldi is releasing his first solo album, St. Christopher, so to help promote it he took part in a one-on-one with The Guardian to discuss his life, career & musical influences. Of course, the man who had the Doctor rock shades and play the guitar had some background to offer on not only that but also on how music had a direct impact on his Doctor's look.

When it came to the Time Lord's look, Capaldi took his vibe from Ziggy Stardust and the creator of Twin Peaks. "Yeah, him [David Bowie] and David Lynch, who used to do that buttoned-up white shirt thing." For Capaldi, it was about offering a Doctor that kids could relate to and easily imitate. "I thought kids could look like the Doctor without having to spend any money. Rather than buying a costume, they could just button up their school shirt." As for the guitar, the idea was Capaldi's but he never thought it would become a reality. "Between my first and second seasons, I said it'd be fun if the Doctor had a guitar to plug into the Tardis console. It was just an idea, I never dreamed it would happen." But Capaldi did have some idea on how the Doctor's love for the guitar could've played out historically. "I imagined the Doctor might have invented the wah-wah pedal. We could've done a historical episode where he met Jimi Hendrix and introduced him to this piece of alien technology. I also thought there could be a great blues episode. When Robert Johnson meets the devil at the crossroads, the Doctor could discover something extraterrestrial going on."

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.