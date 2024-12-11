Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Reacher, The Boys, Get Jiro! & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, The Boys, Get Jiro!, Reacher, Creature Commandos, Castlevania: Nocturne, Warhammer 40,000 & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Get Jiro!, Power Rangers/Amy Jo Johnson, NBC's Suits: L.A., Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, Prime Video's Reacher, Max's Creature Commandos, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Warhammer 40,000, Sky One's The Death of Bunny Munro, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 11, 2024:
Elsbeth Season 2: CBS Releases Ep. 7: "One Angry Woman" Sneak Peeks
Matlock Season 1: CBS Releases New Ep 8: "No, No Monsters" Sneak Peeks
Doctor Who Season 2: Christopher Eccleston Era Weapon Returns & More
The Boys: Tomer Capone Gets Back Into Season 5 Frenchie Mode (VIDEO)
Get Jiro!: Garret Dillahunt Joins Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adapt
Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Reflects on Her Pink Ranger Legacy
Suits: L.A.: "The Flash" Star & More Join Stephen Amell Spinoff Series
The Mandalorian & Grogu: Jonny Coyne Set to Reprise Series Role
Reacher Will "Pop by Her World": Alan Ritchson on Neagley Spinoff
Creature Commandos: James Gunn Posts Rick Flag/Ilana Love Scene Look
Doctor Who Christmas Special: Check Out New "Joy to the World" Images
WWE Raw Dominates Again! AEW Fans Decimated by WWE's Greatness
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Arrives on Jan. 16th: Trailer, Images
The Rookie Season 7 Overview Released; ABC Posts Bloopers Playlist
Doctor Who: Russell Tovey Confirms Wrapping "Land/Sea" Spinoff Series
Warhammer 40,000 Series Development Officially Underway: Henry Cavill
The Death of Bunny Munro: First Look at Matt Smith in Nick Cave Adapt
