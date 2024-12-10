Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, Rick and Morty, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Original Sin, The Rookie, Jared Padalecki, The Sandman, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 10, 2024:

Rey Fénix Vaguetweets AEW Amidst Rumored Contractual Dispute

Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar Thanks CCXP Brazil Fans

Dan Da Dan S01E10: "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?" Review

Euphoria S03: "Sam Has Some Terrific Plans in Place": Colman Domingo

Tower of God S02E22 "Their Workshop" Review: Friendship & Betrayal

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Jeremy Allen White Voicing Rotta the Hutt?

WWE Raw Preview: All the Action Tony Khan Doesn't Want You to See

The Sticky: Chris Diamantopoulos on Voice Acting Boundaries, Biopics

What We Do in The Shadows Season 6 Ep. 9 Review: Vamps Go "Warriors"

The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases New Teaser, Official Key Art Poster

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Offers Fans Some Holiday Season Support

The Sandman Season 2 BTS Image Spotlights Tom Sturridge's Dream

The Boys: Vought Keeps Trying to "Put The Christ Back in Christmas"

Creature Commandos Ep. 3 Preview: G.I. Robot Gets Backstory Spotlight

Superman & Lois Series Finale: CW Releases Heartbreaking Final Moment

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry

Star Trek: Shatner Sees Bit Too Much Seth MacFarlane in Kirk Ornament

Star Trek: Lower Decks: O'Connell on Ransom's Journey, Inspiration

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-: Aleks Le on Playing an Anime Antihero

Doctor Who: Chibnall, Big Finish on Jo Martin/Fugitive Doctor Return

Creature Commandos, Jensen Ackles, Sliders & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

