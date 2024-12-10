Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 10th December, 2024

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore the top trending "Rick and Morty" Season 8 teaser highlighting Rick's audition for a new Jerry.
  • Get the latest scoop on top stories like new Marvel characters and Transformers figures.
  • Discover comic headlines about Storm's return and Justice League's new tactics against Superman.
  • Stay updated with nostalgic stories from the past about Predator, Doctor Who, and Lady Gaga's homage to Wednesday.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rick and Morty
Image: Adult Swim Europe Screencap

Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry
  2. Hasbro Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave for 2025
  3. Storm #3 To Create Big Comic Book Headlines This Week? (Spoilers)
  4. New Ultimate Universe Versions of Classic Marvel Characters (Spoilers)
  5. Transformers: Age of the Primes Star Optimus Prime Figure Unveiled
  6. Justice League Has A New Way To Take Down Superman (Spoilers)
  7. Omnibuses For House Of X, Gang War, Conan, Shade, Babyteeth & Madman
  8. Ghosts Of Future Spoilers In Marvel's Timeslide This Christmas
  9. Ursula LeGuin Wizard Of Earthsea Graphic Novel Gets 100,000 Print Run
  10. Megatronus The Fallen Transformers Figure Announced by Hasbro

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Predator Censored

Marvel Removes Racist Concerns From Predator Omnibus

  1. Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
  2. The Boys Producer Shuts Down "Woke" Attacks with Very Painful Reminder
  3. Marvel Will Give Us The Beast Vs The Beast For The Fall Of X Finale
  4. Marvel's Full X-Men Solicits & Solicitations for March 2024
  5. Nancy Collins On Her Removed Story from Marvel's Predator Omnibus
  6. Will Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Fallout Bring 2 Doctors and A Movie?
  7. Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue
  8. CM Punk Disrespected on AEW Dynamite Last Night
  9. Mystery Retailer Talks Variant Covers &#038; How Obama Was A Tipping Point
  10. Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse" 
  11. Maxwell Lord: James Gunn, J. M. DeMatteis Share More of Their Thoughts
  12. Bryce Gold Quits Head Of Comics At Kickstarter After Only Six Months
  13. Black Panther's New Champions Sidekick Makes Second Cover Appearance
  14. Batman & Transformers Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  15. Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus Delayed Until 2025
  16. Predator Omnibus Censored In The Daily LITG 9th of December, 2023

LITG two years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

wednesday
Image: Netflix; Instagram Video Screencap
  1. Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode 
  2. Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
  3. Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
  4. Mark Millar Says DC Will Publish His New Superman Comic
  5. Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future
  6. Christopher Priest & Carlo Pagulayan's Superman Lost From DC Comics 
  7. Gold Alternate Art Arceus: The Most Godly Pokemon TCG Card Ever?
  8. Beast Girl, Degenerate &; Jane in the new Unstoppable Doom Patrol
  9. Dark Horse To Publish Mike Baron's Nefarious Version of Nexus
  10. Saturday Night Live: Pearl Jam Posts 1994 "Daughter" Rehearsal Footage 
  11. Ron Forman of Comics Unlimited Distributor Has Died, Aged 79
  12. Who Does Tony Stark Kill in Incredible Iron Man #1?
  13. Emma Kubert Triple Threat With Stoneheart From Image Comics
  14. Printwatch: Image Spawn Covers, Dark Web, X-Men, Know Your Station
  15. Mark Millar Gets Press For Supporting Chuck Dixon On Cancel Culture
  16. Mark Millar's New Netflix Comic With Frank Quitely & Travis Charest
  17. Artificial Intelligence Loki in the Daily LITG, 9th December 2022

LITG three years ago, Dino Megazord

Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
Credit: Hasbro
  1. Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  2. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  3. An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
  4. Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
  5. Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
  6. Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
  7. Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
  8. Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
  9. Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
  10. Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
  11. Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
  12. Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
  13. The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
  14. Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
  15. Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
  16. Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
  17. Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

  1. Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
  2. Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
  3. Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
  4. Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
  5. Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
  6. Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  7. Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
  8. Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
  9. A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
  10. Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
  11. Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
  12. HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
  13. Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
  14. Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
  15. Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
  16. Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
  17. Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
  18. Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders

LITG five years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

  1. Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  2. The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
  3. Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
  4. Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
  5. "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
  6. Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
  7. Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
  8. Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
  9. "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
  10. Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show

LITG six years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

  1. Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
  2. New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
  3. Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
  4. Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
  5. Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
  • Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.