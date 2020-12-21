Doctor Who: Road to "Revolution" Looks Back at The Daleks on Their Day

If you're a fan of Doctor Who then you're very familiar with why December 21st is an important day. For those of you who forgot, it marks the date in 1963 that the Doctor's arch-enemy the Daleks first made their dome-shaped debut. Now let's flash ahead a half-century-plus to 2020, and if there was ever a more appropriate time to celebrate the long-lasting "big bads" it would be this year- with the festive special "Revolution of the Daleks" opening another chapter on the Doctor/Daleks conflict in less than two weeks. So today's "Dalek Day" takes on an even greater level of importance- especially with the Daleks taking over the show's social media accounts (check it out here).

So to get yourselves caught up-to-speed on what the Daleks have been up to since the show's 2005 return, here's a look back at some highlights from their soon-to-be 15-year run:

In "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and series-departing Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of a new version of the Doctor's arch-enemy. Joining the special are Chris Noth (Sex and the City), who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the special, alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year's Day special, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang is set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.