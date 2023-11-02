Doctor Who: RTD "Not Going to Unwrite" Chibnall's "Timeless Children"

Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, fugitive doctor, jo martin, preview, russell t davies

Written by then-Showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone, 2020's Doctor Who Series 12 Episode 10: "The Timeless Children" proved to be a game-changing episode on a number of levels – leaving us questioning what we thought we knew about the Doctor's origin story. It's the storyline that would also introduce Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor, who we learn is one of the original regenerations that was wiped from the Doctor's (the "Timeless Child") mind – leaving the Doctor believing that their origin was the one that viewers had come to know. Of course, Chibnall's new take on the Doctor's origin wasn't exactly accepted by all Doctor Who fans out there – with many considering the move a bridge too far that would be "un-retconned" (we like how that sounds) once current showrunner Russell T. Davies rejoined the series. Well, for those folks, Davies has some bad news to break – and it came courtesy of his interview with SFX Magazine.

Apparently, no stranger to the rumblings out there that he was planning to "course correct" what Chibnall did (we loved the darker twist to the Doctor's story, personally), Daves wasted no time setting the record straight on what his plans were – and what they weren't. "Let's stare that question right in the eye. I'm not going to unwrite my good friend Chris Chibnall's work on 'The Timeless Children," Davies offered matter-of-factly. "I'm not going to deny what he wrote. I'm going with it. It's absolutely fine." And that would make perfect sense when you consider the storyline possibilities tied around the idea that the Doctor has a whole set of earlier regenerations that they know nothing about. In fact, we could see that being an interesting route to go with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. With Davies viewing Gatwa & Millie Gibson's first series as "Series 1," the idea of the Doctor learning who they truly are could make for an interesting series-long arc.

