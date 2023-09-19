Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, janet fielding, Mark Strickson, martin clunes, peter davison, Sarah Sutton

Doctor Who Season 20 Blu-Ray: "The Five Doctors" Annv Edition & More

Doctor Who - The Collection Season 20 Blu-Ray Boxset is now available in the UK, completing Peter Davison's run as the Fifth Doctor.

The 20th anniversary season of Doctor Who, with Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor, is the next release to come to Blu-ray with Season 20. That completes Davison's whole run as The Doctor on Blu-Ray, along with his two other seasons. Completists can be happy about that now. This set is the most jam-packed release yet, with hours and hours of new and exclusive material across nine discs.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Doctor Who, these stories feature the return of old friends, enemies, and even past Doctors! Over seven exciting stories, the Fifth Doctor, Nyssa (Sarah Sutton), Tegan (Janet Fielding), and Turlough (Mark Strickson) face off against the Black Guardian, Omega, the Mara, the Master, Cybermen, and the Time Lords themselves! All the lore characters that old-school fans still obsess about!

All episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources, including original film elements for "The Five Doctors" – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.

Doctor Who – The Collection Season 20 Blu-Ray Boxset Details

The Collection: Season 20 Blu-ray box set also includes extensive Special Features, including:

THE FIVE DOCTORS – 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION: A brand new version of the 90-minute anniversary special, with updated special effects, Dolby Atmos & surround sound, plus an exclusive new commentary with Peter Davison, Janet Fielding and Mark Strickson

UPDATED 2023 SPECIAL EFFECTS: Exclusive to Blu-ray, on SNAKEDANCE and ENLIGHTENMENT

BEHIND THE SOFA: Seven new episodes with Peter Davison, Colin Baker (The Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (The Doctor), Sarah Sutton, Janet Fielding, Mark Strickson, Katy Manning (Jo), and Sophie Aldred (Ace)

BLU-RAY TRAILER: A brand new episode of classic Doctor Who

IN CONVERSATION: Interviewer Matthew Sweet chats with Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton

LET'S GO DUTCH!: The TARDIS crew travel to Amsterdam to revisit locations and reminisce about Season 20 and their time on the programme

LOOK WHO'S DRIVING: Join Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, and Sarah Sutton on a hilarious European Road Trip

WHEN JANET MET MARTIN: Janet Fielding chats to Martin Clunes, 40 years on from his appearance in SNAKEDANCE

MAKING THE KING'S DEMONS: The regular cast return to the castle location and reminisce

MAKING THE SEASON 20 TRAILER: A look behind the scenes

LONGLEAT CELEBRATION FOOTAGE: A previously unreleased look at the iconic 1983 convention, plus panels featuring Peter Davison, Tom Baker, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, and many more

STUDIO FOOTAGE: Hours of material going behind the scenes on the production of ARC OF INFINITY, SNAKEDANCE, and THE FIVE DOCTORS

LOCATION FILM RUSHES: From THE FIVE DOCTORS

RARE CONVENTION FOOTAGE: Including Australian interviews with Peter Davison and Janet Fielding shot during production of this season

ONCE UPON A TIME LORD: A rare US documentary from the 1980s

NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIXES: On SNAKEDANCE and THE FIVE DOCTORS. Plus Dolby Atmos mixes on THE FIVE DOCTORS

HD PHOTO GALLERIES: Including many previously unseen images

ARCHIVE TREATS Hours of rare and previously unreleased material from the BBC Archives

INFO TEXT Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode

PDF ARCHIVE Including scripts, exclusive unseen BBC production files, the Radio Times 20th Anniversary Special, and other rarities

And loads more!

This nine-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including Documentaries, Featurettes, Audio Commentaries, THE FIVE DOCTORS Special Edition, and more.

You can now order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 20 now at Amazon, HMV, and Zavvi in the UK. The US release will be announced at a later date.

