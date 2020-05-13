Doctor Who Series 12 Scripts Now Available Online For Free

It feels like a million years since Series 12 of Doctor Who was on the air. That was the season where showrunner Chris Chibnall put his foot down and changed the entire history and lore of the show with a major retcon. Now, the BBC has released all the scripts of the season for free for all to read. The scripts can be found on the BBC's Writers' Room website. The BBC Writers' Room website is an educational resource for students and screenwriters. It includes lessons, interviews with writers and producers, opportunities to submit scripts, and free downloads of scripts. The BBC is nice like that. It's part of their educational remit.

The Doctor Who page at the Writers' Room site features scripts from past seasons as well. It also has interviews with showrunners Russell T. Davies, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall. These are not promotional puff pieces. They talk about what it's like to write for television and offer practical advice for students of writing. There are also interviews and blogs from other writers about their episodes.

The scripts for Series 12 are actually transcription drafts of the completed episodes complete with timestamps for when each scene begins and the full credits. Students and beginners do not need to write those in their scripts. That's done by transcribers after the final cuts of the shows are delivered in postproduction.

You can download the PDFs of the scripts to keep for your personal use, but the BBC provided a disclaimer: "Please note that all scripts are fully protected by copyright. All scripts are available only for private, personal use and not for any other form of wider distribution. Any inquiries concerning the rights for professional or amateur stage production, broadcasting, readings, etc should be made to the BBC."