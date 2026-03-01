Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL/Heated Rivalry, WWE/Danhausen, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Elimination Chamber, SNL/Heated Rivalry, Svengoolie, Scrubs, One Piece, Doctor Who, The Boys, and more!

Randy Orton Wins Chamber, Danhausen Debuts, and Rollins Returns

SNL: Heated Rivalry Stars Storrie & Williams Reunite for Sketch, Intro

SNL Monologue Sees Connor Storrie Joined by Hughes, Keller, Knight

SNL Cold Open Takes on Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Iran War & More

AJ Lee Wins Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley Wins Elimination Chamber, Will Face Jade Cargill at Mania

BRITs Jabs BAFTAs; NAACP Awards Standing Ovation for Jordan, Lindo

Svengoolie Launches "The War of the Worlds" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Scrubs Creator Addresses JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, Provides Context

WWE SmackDown Review: Who Was Unmasked Before the Chamber?

WWE Rebrands Pre-Show As First Hour Of WrestleMania, Bamboozles Fans

WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: What's in the Boxhausen?

One Piece Season 2 Sneak Peek: Nami Sells Luffy on Loguetown Stop

Doctor Who Star Janet Fielding Discusses Returning for Mini-Episode

The BRIT Awards 2026 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & Much More!

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Drops Major Update on Final Season

Red Dwarf Co-Creator Doug Naylor & More Pay Tribute to Rob Grant

Alien Stage: The Art Book Gets English Edition from TOKYOPOP

