The Traitors, The Pitt, Jesse Ventura & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jesse Ventura, SAG-AFTRA, High Potential, The Traitors, School Spirits, Stranger Things 5, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary BCTV Daily Dispatch covers the return of The Traitors, Season 4 premiere highlights, and a must-watch viewing guide.

Jesse Ventura, SAG-AFTRA negotiations, and major news shake up the TV and streaming landscape.

Spotlight shows: School Spirits, High Potential, Law & Order, The Pitt, and Stranger Things 5.

Links to fresh reviews, previews, exclusive interviews, and can't-miss opinion pieces for TV fans.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jesse Ventura, SAG-AFTRA, High Potential, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Traitors, School Spirits, The Hunting Party, Cross, Puppy Bowl, Law & Order: SVU, Stranger Things 5, The Pitt, The Beauty/The Substance & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 9th, 2026:

Jesse Ventura on Minneapolis Violence, Trump, "Domestic Enemy" GOP

SAG-AFTRA Hopeful About AMPTP Talks But "Strike Is a Possibility"

Golden Eve Preview: Golden Globes Special Event Honors Mirren, Parker

Star Wars: Starfighter – Tom Cruise Helped Film A Lightsaber Duel

High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" Images Released

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Teasers Introduce Viewers to Dunk & Egg

The Traitors Returns Tonight! Your Season 4 Premiere Viewing Guide

High Potential S02E09 Preview, S02E10: "Grounded" Overview Released

School Spirits Season 3 Trailer: Split River High's Buried Secrets

Hot Crowd Helps Usher in Promise-Filled New Year for AEW Dynamite

The Hunting Party S02E08: Roxburgh, Dallas Set for "Manifest" Reunion

The Hunting Party Returns Tonight! Our S02E01: "Ron Simms" Preview

Cross Season 2 Official Trailer: Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross Is Back!

Puppy Bowl XXII Preview: Canine Competition Set for Feb. 8th Kick-Off

Colbert, Kimmel Speak Out on Minneapolis Shooting, Trump/ICE Excuses

The Audacity: AMC Releases First Look at Silicon Valley Comedy-Drama

Lying In The Gutters in The Daily LITG 8th January 2026

The Vampire Lestat, Heartstopper & Bridgerton: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview

Law & Order Crossover Event: Here's Our S25E09: "Snowflakes" Preview

The Pitt Starts Its Season 2 Shift Tonight! Here's Our S02E01 Preview

Stranger Things 5: Winona Ryder, Duffers on Joyce Taking Down Vecna

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards: Martin Clunes Set as Huw Edwards

Separated At Birth: The Beauty And The Substance?

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Tickets Are Now on Sale

