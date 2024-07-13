Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, euphoria, interview with the vampire, Night Court, sdcc, star trek, the boys, The Walking Dead
Doctor Who/Star Trek, Euphoria, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who/Star Trek, IWTV/Mayfair Witches, Euphoria, TWD/SDCC 2024 & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's House of the Dragon, Hulu's Solar Opposites, TCA Awards 2024, Xena: Warrior Princess, Prime Video's The Boys, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, NBC's Night Court, TNT's AEW Rampage, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who & Star Trek, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches, Starz/Sky's Sweetpea, HBO's Euphoria, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, "The Walking Dead" Universe/SDCC 2024, Prime Video's "Renée Ballard," Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Night Court, Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches, Euphoria, The Walking Dead/SDCC 2024, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 13, 2024:
House of the Dragon Showrunner On Those GOT/Daenerys Eggs Rumor
Solar Opposites Season 5 Key Art Different Take on "Family Values"
TCA Awards 2024 Winners: Shōgun, Hacks, Doctor Who & More (FULL LIST)
Xena: EP Steven Sears on Series Legacy of Shattering Conventions
The Boys S04E07: Check Out Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy "Magazine Cover"
Hit-Monkey Season 2 Sneak Preview: A Deadly Chase Through NYC
Night Court Season 3: Lacretta, Rauch, Williams Check In From Filming
AEW Rampage Preview: Tony Khan's Terror Gets Cornier
Exploding Kittens Stars Ellis & Zamata Discuss Netflix Animated Comedy
The Boys Star Nathan Mitchell Breaks Down A Tale of Two Black Noirs
Batman: Caped Crusader Preview: Taking The Batmobile Out for a Spin
Doctor Who/Star Trek: RTD, Alex Kurtzman SDCC 2024 Panel Announced
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches Set for SDCC
Sweetpea: "Fallout's" Ella Purnell Leads Darkly Comic Starz/Sky Drama
Euphoria Season 3 Production Starts January 2025; Main Cast Returning
Presumed Innocent Season 2 Set: Apple TV+ Renews Courtroom Thriller
The Walking Dead/SDCC 2024: "Book of Carol," Dead City" Set for Hall H
Bosch: Courtney Taylor Joins Maggie Q-Starring Renée Ballard Series
Doctor Who Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H: RTD, Gatwa, Gibson Attending
The Umbrella Academy: New Final Season Poster Brings "Brelly" Feels
House of the Dragon Star Gayle Rankin on Alys Rivers, Daemon & More
Doctor Who: How The TARDIS Is The Key to Everything in The Series
