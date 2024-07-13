Doctor Who/Star Trek, Euphoria, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, euphoria, interview with the vampire, Night Court, sdcc, star trek, the boys, The Walking Dead

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Night Court, Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches, Euphoria, The Walking Dead/SDCC 2024, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 13, 2024:

House of the Dragon Showrunner On Those GOT/Daenerys Eggs Rumor

Solar Opposites Season 5 Key Art Different Take on "Family Values"

TCA Awards 2024 Winners: Shōgun, Hacks, Doctor Who & More (FULL LIST)

Xena: EP Steven Sears on Series Legacy of Shattering Conventions

The Boys S04E07: Check Out Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy "Magazine Cover"

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Sneak Preview: A Deadly Chase Through NYC

Night Court Season 3: Lacretta, Rauch, Williams Check In From Filming

AEW Rampage Preview: Tony Khan's Terror Gets Cornier

Exploding Kittens Stars Ellis & Zamata Discuss Netflix Animated Comedy

The Boys Star Nathan Mitchell Breaks Down A Tale of Two Black Noirs

Batman: Caped Crusader Preview: Taking The Batmobile Out for a Spin

Doctor Who/Star Trek: RTD, Alex Kurtzman SDCC 2024 Panel Announced

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches Set for SDCC

Sweetpea: "Fallout's" Ella Purnell Leads Darkly Comic Starz/Sky Drama

Euphoria Season 3 Production Starts January 2025; Main Cast Returning

Presumed Innocent Season 2 Set: Apple TV+ Renews Courtroom Thriller

The Walking Dead/SDCC 2024: "Book of Carol," Dead City" Set for Hall H

Bosch: Courtney Taylor Joins Maggie Q-Starring Renée Ballard Series

Doctor Who Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H: RTD, Gatwa, Gibson Attending

The Umbrella Academy: New Final Season Poster Brings "Brelly" Feels

House of the Dragon Star Gayle Rankin on Alys Rivers, Daemon & More

Doctor Who: How The TARDIS Is The Key to Everything in The Series

