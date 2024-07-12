Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, creature commandos, criminal, d23, Outlander, rick and morty, superman, superman and lois, The Acolyte, The Penguin, The Umbrella Academy, walker

Superman, Criminal, Big SDCC Panel Updates & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Walker, Superman and Lois, Criminal, Creature Commandos, The Penguin, Superman, Agatha All Along, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix & Barbaric, Starz's Outlander, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Starz's Spartacus: House of Ashur, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, CW's Walker, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, CBS's Ghosts, AnimEigo's Riding Bean, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Criminal, Max's Creature Commandos, Disney's D23, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, DC Studios' Superman, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Disney's Agatha All Along, Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, Full House/David Duchovny, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Outlander, Spartacus, Dexter, Walker, Superman and Lois, Criminal, Creature Commandos, Disney's D23, The Penguin, The Umbrella Academy, Superman, Rick and Morty: The Anime, Agatha All Along, Cobra Kai, The Acolyte & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 12, 2024:

Barbaric: Netflix Eyeing Vault Comics Adapt with Claflin, Stewart

Outlander Season 7 Part 2, Prequel "Blood of My Blood" Images Released

AEW Dynamite: Epic Betrayal Caps Off Night of Exciting Action

Spartacus: House of Ashur: Graham McTavish & More Join Starz Series

Dexter: Original Sin: Joe Pantoliano, 8 More Set for Recurring Roles

Walker: CBS Studios Head on Series End; Praises Jared Padalecki, Team

Star Trek: Prodigy, Ghosts & More: CBS Studios Returns to SDCC 2024

Riding Bean OVA: 90s Anime Getting Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

Superman & Lois Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H: Tulloch, Hoechlin & More

Criminal: Luke Evans Joins Amazon's Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt

Creature Commandos: DC's SDCC 2024 News Includes New Look at Team

D23 TV Event Schedule: Animation Spotlight, "Percy Jackson" & More

The Penguin Set for SDCC Hall H Panel; Gaslamp Quarter Goes Gotham

The Umbrella Academy S04 Teaser Offers Fans Some Final Season Clues

Superman: James Gunn Posts "S" Logo Look, Marks 1 Year Until Premiere

Rick and Morty: The Anime Arrives in August: Official Trailer Released

Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn Offers Musical MCU History Lesson

Cobra Kai: New Final Season Key Art Poster Adds to Season 6 Mystery

The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy Are Now Officially HBO Originals, Too

Full House: David Duchovny on Losing Out to Saget, Stamos, Coulier

The Acolyte Episode 7 Review: Sol's Series of Unfortunate Events

Watchmen, Criminal, The Boys, NBA/WBD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!