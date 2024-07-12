Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, creature commandos, criminal, d23, Outlander, rick and morty, superman, superman and lois, The Acolyte, The Penguin, The Umbrella Academy, walker
Superman, Criminal, Big SDCC Panel Updates & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Walker, Superman and Lois, Criminal, Creature Commandos, The Penguin, Superman, Agatha All Along, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 12, 2024:
Barbaric: Netflix Eyeing Vault Comics Adapt with Claflin, Stewart
Outlander Season 7 Part 2, Prequel "Blood of My Blood" Images Released
AEW Dynamite: Epic Betrayal Caps Off Night of Exciting Action
Spartacus: House of Ashur: Graham McTavish & More Join Starz Series
Dexter: Original Sin: Joe Pantoliano, 8 More Set for Recurring Roles
Walker: CBS Studios Head on Series End; Praises Jared Padalecki, Team
Star Trek: Prodigy, Ghosts & More: CBS Studios Returns to SDCC 2024
Riding Bean OVA: 90s Anime Getting Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo
Superman & Lois Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H: Tulloch, Hoechlin & More
Criminal: Luke Evans Joins Amazon's Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt
Creature Commandos: DC's SDCC 2024 News Includes New Look at Team
D23 TV Event Schedule: Animation Spotlight, "Percy Jackson" & More
The Penguin Set for SDCC Hall H Panel; Gaslamp Quarter Goes Gotham
The Umbrella Academy S04 Teaser Offers Fans Some Final Season Clues
Superman: James Gunn Posts "S" Logo Look, Marks 1 Year Until Premiere
Rick and Morty: The Anime Arrives in August: Official Trailer Released
Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn Offers Musical MCU History Lesson
Cobra Kai: New Final Season Key Art Poster Adds to Season 6 Mystery
The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy Are Now Officially HBO Originals, Too
Full House: David Duchovny on Losing Out to Saget, Stamos, Coulier
The Acolyte Episode 7 Review: Sol's Series of Unfortunate Events
