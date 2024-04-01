Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Smiling Friends: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, Daryl Dixon, dc studios, doctor who, interview with the vampire, james gunn, smiling friends, snl, sugar, the book of carol, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+'s Sugar, James Gunn/DC Studios, Bray Wyatt, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Collision, Netflix's Cobra Kai, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, Netflix's 3 Body Problem & more!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Preview Released

Adult Swim Has "Special Broadcast 2024" Set: April Fool's Day Plans?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Offers Epic "Last Time": Review

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Releases New "The Book of Carol" Teaser

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Trailer: Memories of Claudia

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Lincoln, Gurira Message Fans

SNL: Ramy Youssef Plays a Foiled Hitman in This "Cut for Time" Sketch

Sugar: Apple TV+ Shares BTS Look at Colin Farrell Detective Series

James Gunn Offers Update on DC Studios Projects/Completed Scripts

Bray Wyatt: Peacock Releases Documentary Sneak Peek, Image Gallery

Doctor Who: New Season 1 Trailer Offers Stylish Look at What's To Come

AEW Collision: How Tony Khan Ruined Easter for The Chadster

Doctor Who Season 1 Episode Titles & Mini-Teasers Released

Cobra Kai Creators Commentary Added to The Karate Kid 40th Anniversary

Saturday Night Live Team, Ramy Youssef Offer Easter Treat: Review

The Big Bang Theory: Adam Nimoy Reflects on Leonard Nimoy's Episode

3 Body Problem: How Ship Attack Differs in Netflix & Chinese Series

Gen V/Chance Perdomo, SNL, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

