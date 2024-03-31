Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, beyonce, Chance Perdomo, Daryl Dixon, dc studios, doctor who, gen v, ghosts, james gunn, orphan black: echoes, snl, taylor swift, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

Gen V/Chance Perdomo, SNL, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gen V/Chance Perdomo, Orphan Black: Echoes, SNL/Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, 3 Body Problem, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Gen V's S02 halts filming after tragic death of star Chance Perdomo.

Exclusive look at Orphan Black: Echoes & the chance of SNL getting Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

A look at Doctor Who's funniest time travel moments and The Walking Dead's latest teaser.

James Gunn's role at DC Studios and Star Trek: Discovery's final season twist.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios/James Gunn, Gen V/Chance Perdomo, Easter/Trans Visibility Day, Starry/HBCU, CBS's Ghosts, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Fantastic Four/Bill Murray, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, TNT's AEW Rampage, SNL/Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, ABC's Home Improvement, BBC's Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios/James Gunn, Gen V/Chance Perdomo, Ghosts, TWD: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Orphan Black: Echoes, SNL/Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, 3 Body Problem, Home Improvement, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 31, 2024:

SNL: Ramy Youssef Monologue Urges Free Palestine, Freeing Hostages

DC Studios: Some Folks Still Don't Know What James Gunn Oversees

Gen V S02 Filming Delayed Following Chance Perdomo's Death: Details

Easter Landed on Transgender Day of Visibility, Not Vice Versa

Starry To Donate $333K To HBCU Students In Prizes & Scholarships

Gen V, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Chance Perdomo Dies, Age 27

Ghosts Season 3 E06 Sneak Previews, E07 Overview & Images Released

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Trailer Set for Sunday Night

Fantastic Four: Before Quinn, Evans & Underwood, It Was – Bill Murray?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02 Reminder Teaser Targets "Caryl" Fans

Orphan Black: Echoes: AMC Releases Opening Title Sequence (VIDEO)

AEW Rampage: A Scorching Hot Take on Last Night's Disastrous Show

Are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift SNL-Bound This Season? Let's Do The Math!

3 Body Problem: Comparing The VR Game in Chinese & Netflix Versions

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season: More Indiana Jones Than Star Wars

Home Improvement Star Patricia Richardson on Reunion Idea: No Thanks

Doctor Who: Travels to the Past Saw Some of Show's Funniest Moments

Star Trek/Sweden, Jensen Ackles/"Dead City" & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!