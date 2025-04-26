Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Unleashed Dives into Old-School SciFi Horror of "The Well"

This week's Doctor Who: Unleashed dives into the making of this season's third episode, "The Well," and its approach to old-school horror.

This week, the making-of series Doctor Who: Unleashed covers "The Well", the second season's return to gothic horror Science Fiction for the first time in years. This should be a fun one as the show covers the processes of filmmaking to shoot a 44-minute horror film that depends not on fancy CGI effects but mostly solid writing, acting, production design, camera-framing, and sound design to create a creepy mood fit for Horror.

Guest star Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals why she is having "the best time ever!" The beauty of acting using British Sign Language is discussed with Ncuti Gatwa. The episode talks about the thinking behind the writing, including from new co-writer Sharma Angel-Walfall on getting to work on Doctor Who. She took a scriptwriting workshop run by Russell T. Davies at the Contact Theatre in Manchester when she was a kid, which set her on the path to becoming a professional writer. She won a TV writing award out of college and wrote for shows like teen soap Hollyoaks for Channel 4 before Davies invited her to write for this season of Doctor Who.

These types of local youth outreach programs are often how high school kids learn about professional writing and production and set them on the path to the industry, which is different from the US, where people often have to go to film school at a university to learn screenwriting or production. Doctor Who: Unleashed Steffan Powell lays camera tracks in a quarry to learn about track shots. This episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed might have the most about the production side of a TV episode, namely the practical filming without delving too much into making CGI effects.

Doctor Who: Unleashed will be streaming on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on YouTube globally after the premiere of Doctor Who.

