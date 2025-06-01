Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Unleashed Offers Season 2 Finale "The Reality War" BTS Look

Doctor Who Unleashed delves into the making of the Doctor Who second season finale, "The Reality War," and speaks with the major players.

And now, the end is here, Doctor Who Unleashed, we hardly knew ye! We've come to the end of season two of both the mothership show and its behind-the-scenes making-of. How will we ever cope when it's gone? Why, the same thing we do all the time, Pinky! Speculate endlessly and complain all the time! It's all been heading to this. Unleashed host Steffan Powell valiantly goes behind the scenes for the last time (for now?) in this epic finale of the series. "Our army of drama-making Whovians reveal their secret codenames, and Steffan has work experience with the costume department." Guess it's true, literally everyone who works on Doctor Who now is a fan who grew up watching the show.

Is This The End, My Friends?

The episode dives right into the elephant in the room: The Doctor regenerates! Ncuti Gatwa is leaving. They spend a big chunk of Unleashed showing the filming of those scenes, as if this was planned all along. This season finished production a year ago. Everyone talks about it as an inevitability. They even got Jodie Whittaker back for the first time since she left to film her Doctor and Gatwa meeting at his end. This may be the last time we see everyone together as the season ends. The always game and amiable Powell talks to Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, Millie Gibson, the bitch Time Lady double act of Anita Dobson and Archie Punjabi, Ruth Madeley about shooting the filming (which probably wasn't even the final episode shot for the season on their scenes and episodes are often filmed out of sequence). No doubt showrunner Russell T Davies will talk about the writing of the finale. In the weekly school film segments, Powell shows what working in the costume department is like.

But wait! This isn't really the end. Not yet. The moment has been prepared for. A final hour-long Doctor Who Unleashed will premere on June 7th celebrating modern Doctor Who's twentieth anniversary with all the fan favourites of the last twenty years back to talk about their time on the show along with all the archived behind-the-scenes footage of when they were making the show, David Tennant, Billie Piper, Karen Gillen, Arthur Darvill and many more to-be-revealed former cast members will be showing up, reunited on a Doctor Who show for the first time in ages.

Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available globally on the BBC's official Doctor Who YouTube channel after the main show debuts globally on Disney+.

