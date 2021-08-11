Doctor Who Writer Davies: Loki LGBTQ+ Story "Craven, Feeble Gesture"

It was the moment in Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki that got everyone talking. In the Kate Herron-directed and Bisha K. Ali-written "Lamentis", Loki (Hiddleston) is asked about his love life with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pondering if he has a past filled with "would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince." With The God of Mischief's response ("A bit of both. I suspect the same as you"), it was confirmed what many had speculated: Loki is bisexual. But while may have been a huge, well-received moment for many within the LGBTQ+ community, Doctor Who writer and ex-showrunner Russell T Davies (Queer as Folk, It's a Sin) isn't nearly as impressed.

Speaking at a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University, Davies took issue with the streaming service in particular and streaming shows, in general, getting huge praise for doing the bare minimum to truly tell LGBTQ+ stories. Concerned that "their condescension" will "damn us" when it comes to getting real stories brought to life, Davies continued, "I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially. I think that's a very great worry. 'Loki' makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's like a pansexual show.' It's like one word. He said the word 'prince,' and we're meant to go, 'Thank you, Disney! Aren't you marvelous?' It's a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told." Director Herron took to Twitter not long after the original episode aired to share the pride they felt in making Loki's bisexuality official MCU canon:

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate "I am the Lizard Queen" Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Appreciation for the God of Mischief, Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04bAp6tliw)

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Premiering on June 9, Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.