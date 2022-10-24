Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Daredevil, Piper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I had no idea that the night/Would take so damn long/Took it out on the street/While the rain still falls/Push me back to you/But I'm good without ya/Yeah, I'm good without you/Yeah, yeah, yeah/How many times can I break 'til I shatter?/Over the line can't define what I'm after/I always turn the car around/Give me a break let me make my own pattern/All that it takes is some time, but I'm shattered/I always turn the car around… towards the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With respect to O.A.R. for "Shattered" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes the BBC's Doctor Who making headlines with David Tennant now the 11th & 14th Doctors (?!?), Disney+'s X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo updating the animated series, Netflix's Daredevil star Amy Rutberg discussing a possible "Born Again" return for Marci & Foggy, and BCTV honoring "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's all-too-brief run on FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Daredevil, Piper & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Walking Dead, HBO's House of the Dragon, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, October 24, 2022:

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 4: "Dear Diary, It's Claudia" — Scheduled

Rick and Morty: Alternate Dimensions (Anime, "Vindicators" & More)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20 Review: Yumiko Changes The Game

Thirteen Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor

Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Teaser, Official Image Released (SPOILERS)

Doctor Who Regeneration: David Tennant? Ncuti Gatwa? Me? (SPOILERS)

House of the Dragon Viewers Can Expect More Blood, Laughs in Season 2

Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has Some Mixed Feelings About Regeneration

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo on Respecting the Work, Rogue & More

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 16 Serves Up Slower Slice-of-Life: Review

Daredevil: Amy Rutberg Hopeful Marci & Foggy Will Be "Born Again"

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 4 Review: Dark Days Ahead for Our Heroes

Always Sunny: "Rowdy" Roddy Piper Brought Pro Wrestling to Paddy's

Stargirl, Doctor Who, The Rookie, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

