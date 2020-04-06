Dolph Ziggler vs Otis for Love of Mandy Rose WrestleMania 36 Results

In the third match of the second night of WrestleMania 36, Otis gets his hands on Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler came to the ring with an unrepentant Sonya Deville first. Otis came out second, charging the ring as Ziggler hastily retreated. Michael Cole and JBL provided commentary for the match.

Wrestlemania 36: Dolph Ziggler (w/ Sonya Deville) vs. Otis

Otis quickly gained control, forcing Ziggler into the corner and hitting him with a shoulder and a slash. Ziggler dodged his next attack though. Ziggler superkicked Otis right out of the ring. After a five-count, he followed and rammed Otis's head into the ring post. He threw Otis back in and got a one-count.

Ziggler next mounted Otis and raked his eyes, then applied a chinlock. Otis forced his way up, so Ziggler knocked him down then hit a dropkick. Ziggler choked Otis on the ring ropes and raked the eyes again. Then he rubbed Otis's face against the ropes. Ziggler hit a neckbreaker and an elbow for a two-count.

Dolph locked a chinlock on Otis and wrapped legs around Otis's midsection. Otis powered up to his feet and escaped with a punch to the stomach. Ziggler kicked him in the shin twice, but got caught and monkey-flipped into the corner.

Ziggler got to his feet first and kicked Otis in the gut, but Otis feels no gut pain. Otis hulked up as he continued to shrug off Ziggler's punches. He hit Ziggler with two clotheslines and picked him up for a bodyslam. Then he stood on his back.

Otis whipped Ziggler to the three times. Then he dumped him over the top rope and followed. He tossed Ziggler into the barricade and the ring post. He tossed him back in for a pop-up solo compactor. The wrist-slapping began, but Deville hopped up to the apron to distract the ref and interrupt the WrestleMania Caterpillar. Ziggler delivered a nut-shot from behind.

The Finish

Both men writhed on the ground until Mandy Rose's music played. Rose attacked Deville on the outside. When the ref went to check on Deville, Rose slid in the ring and gave Ziggler a nut shot. Otis followed with the Caterpillar and elbow for the three-count.

After the match, Rose entered the ring to celebrate with Otis. Otis admired her figure, then pulled her in and lifted her up. Mandy planted a hiss on his lips as JBL retched on commentary. Otis got the win and the girl, Cole pointed out. Mandy was carried backstage by her new boyfriend.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

WWE is at its best when it's doing sleazy soap opera drama. Unlike a lot of people, I loved the Rusev/Lana/Lashley storyline. So this love story between Otis, Rose, Ziggler, and Deville is right up my alley. Even the cheesy hacking angle, complete with matrix style green terminals in the background, couldn't turn me off this one.

Nobody expected this to be a five-star classic, but it was perfect for what it was. Short and sweet, hitting all the right notes, and ending with the right person victorious. This will be a WrestleMania moment for the ages, even if I wouldn't mind one more match with Mandy Rose on a pole. Nevertheless, I wish these two lovebirds the best.