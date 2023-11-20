Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Dragon Ball Z, energy drinks, Frieza Saga Energy Formula Collection, G FUEL

Dragon Ball Z, G FUEL Unleash Frieza Saga Energy Formula Collection

Dragon Ball Z and G FUEL are releasing the Frieza Saga Energy Formula Collection, the latest in their line-up of DBZ tie-in energy drinks.

G FUEL today revealed that its all-new Dragon Ball Z tie-in with the Frieza Saga Energy Formula Collection as well as its Gohan Blackberry Tea 15-Serving Mini Tub, are now available for purchase at GFUEL.com. Of course, Frieza was going to get a drink tie-in! You can't keep a good Dragon Ball Z villain down. He keeps coming back, so now you can think of him when you drink his energy formula!

Fans can now pick up an Evil Emperor Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving Tub of Cranberry, Raspberry, Cherry, and Strawberry Energy Formula, as well as an exclusive 16 oz "DBZ" Shaker Cup. Evil Emperor is also available in a standalone Tub alongside two "DBZ" Remasters of fan-favorite G FUEL flavors: Pineapple Ginyu Force and Super Saiyan Lemonade! Meanwhile, as previously revealed, Goku's son Gohan gets his own G FUEL flavor in the form of Gohan Blackberry Tea, available in G FUEL's all-new range of 15-serving Mini Tubs!

The Collector's Box retails for $39.99, while the 40-serving Evil Emperor, Super Saiyan, and Ginyu Force Tubs retail for $35.99. The Gohan Blackberry Tea Mini Tub retails for $19.99.

G FUEL Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories, contains 140 mg of caffeine, and contains proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. So let's see, how many drinks and formulas from Dragon Ball Z does G FUEL have now? There's Evil Emperor, Frieza, Gohan, Ginyu, Super Saiyan, Kamehameha, Saiyan so far. That leaves a whole lot of other characters in the Dragon Ball Z cast still left to pick from. There's still Broly, Piccolo, Fasha, Android 13, Android 14, Future Android 17, Future Android 18, Bido… the list goes on and on. And where's Goku? Is he being saved as the best for last? There's more than one version of Goku as it is, so this could go on forever. Dragon Ball Z is forever!

