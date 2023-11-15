Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Dragon Ball Z, energy drinks, G FUEL, Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z Gets More G FUEL Tie-in With Gohan Blackberry Tea

Dragon Ball Z is getting more energy drink tie-ins from G FUEL with the new Gohan Blackberry Tea, the latest in their Dragon Ball Z lineup.

Article Summary New G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea flavor joins the Dragon Ball Z lineup.

Inspired by son Gohan, the flavor mixes blackberry essence and tea.

The mini tub comes as a zero-sugar drink with vitamins and antioxidants.

Available November 17th at GFUEL.com with more DBZ characters expected to follow.

Dragon Ball Z is getting even more energy drink tie-ins as G FUEL, the ultimate Game Changer in the energy drink universe, collaborates with Toei Animation Inc. and its U.S. agent Crunchyroll to bring you a taste sensation like no other! Introducing G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea, an all-new flavor coming soon to GFUEL.com in a special 15-serving mini tub inspired by Son Gohan. Fans can sign up for a Waitlist to be among the first to get the flavor when it arrives on November 17. But don't take our word for it – check out what the company's had to say about their latest partnership:

Gohan, the courageous and powerful fighter, has captivated the hearts of Dragon Ball Z fans worldwide for decades. Now, G FUEL pays tribute to this legendary character with a flavor that's as bold and dynamic as Gohan himself. G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea combines the invigorating essence of blackberries with the timeless comfort of tea, helping to give you the energy to take on challenges with Saiyan-like strength when the time comes. With G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea, you'll feel a surge of energy as if you've tapped into your own hidden power. Whether you're facing down villains, acing your exams, dominating your gaming sessions, or conquering everyday challenges, this flavor will be your ultimate companion. Channel the power of Dragon Ball Z (well, without devastating entire chunks of land, that is)! This new 15-serving mini tub, like all G FUEL products, contains zero sugar and is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, ensuring you stay powered up without the crash. Each serving contains only 15 calories and a respectable 140 mg of caffeine, perfect for staying energized during your adventures.

"Just like Kid Gohan's journey from a timid child to a powerful fighter, G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea embodies growth, energy, and transformation," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're thrilled to create a flavor that captures the essence of one of Dragon Ball Z's most beloved characters." Don't miss out on picking up your own G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea mini tub coming soon to GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Be on the lookout for more iconic Dragon Ball Z Heroes and Villains coming to the Dragon Ball Z G FUEL lineup because THEY WILL NOT STOP! But don't forget – getting some decent sleep every now and then isn't necessarily a bad thing…

