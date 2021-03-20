Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live. I have some very salacious wrestling gossip to talk about today, comrades, because, as first noticed by the capitalist dogs at Wrestling Inc, Charlotte Flair has apparently been removed from WrestleMania promotional graphics. I know, comrades! So shocking! So juicy! This is the sweet backstage drama that wrestling fans live for, my friends.

As previously reported by Bleeding Cool, Charlotte's boy toy, Andrade, recently requested his release from WWE. Apparently, Andrade was sick of sitting in catering and doing nothing, comrades. What, is the food not any good? Haw haw haw haw! Unfortunately, while Vince McMahon may think Andrade absolutely sucks and does not want anything to do with him on television, that doesn't mean that Vince wants Andrade to show up in AEW. So Vince denied the request, comrades, leaving Andrade stuck in creative limbo, one of the worst kinds of limbos to be in!

Up until last night, comrades, WWE included Charlotte on pretty much every WrestleMania poster. But now, Charlotte has been removed. Does this have anything to do with WWE's treatment of her man, Andrade? There's no way of knowing, comrades, though it does seem pretty suspicious. It's true that Charlotte does not actually have a match booked for WrestleMania, but since when would a little something like that stop WWE from promoting her? No, something strange is definitely going on here.

Does this mean we could soon be seeing The Queen showing up in the AEW Dynamite Zone? That seems highly unlikely, comrades. If anything, your El Presidente would bet that a baller move like demanding her boyfriend get a push will work out and we'll see Andrade back on television before long. Haw haw haw haw! Until next time, comrades: socialism or deat.