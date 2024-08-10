Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: d23, disney, dream productions, inside out, pixar

Dream Productions: Pixar Previews "Inside Out" Spinoff Series at D23

During D23, Pixar announced and previewed the new spinoff series Dream Productions, set between the first and second "Inside Out" films.

By the time the excitement settled on the first day of Disney's D23 fan expo, Pixar Animation Studios had made sure fans had their fill of animation news and announcements to feast on all weekend. One of the many highlights was the news that the "Inside Out" universe would be getting a spinoff series. Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, Pixar Animation Studios' mockumentary-style series Dream Productions spotlights the studio inside Riley's mind, where acclaimed director Paula Persimmon teams up with daydream director Xeni to create the next big tween-dream hit. Taking place between box office blockbusters Inside Out and Inside Out 2, the four-episode series features a cast that includes Paula Pell (Paula), Richard Ayoade (Xeni), Amy Poehler (Joy), Maya Rudolph (Jean), Alli Maki (Janelle), Kensington Tallman (Riley), Liza Lapira (Disgust), Tony Hale (Fear), Lewis Black (Anger), and Phyllis Smith (Sadness). Set to hit Disney+ screens sometime in 2025, here's a look at the key art logo and concept art for the series – followed by an official overview.

From the world of "Inside Out" comes "Dream Productions," an all-new Disney+ series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley's growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn't working anymore. To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. With differing visions on what makes Riley's dreams successful, can the reluctant pair come together to create the next big tween-dream hit?

