Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson As Leads

With New York Comic Con (NYCC) just days away, HBO Max and Legendary Television are getting a jumpstart on breaking news. Earlier today, we learned that Emily Watson (Chernobyl, God's Creatures) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Stan & Ollie) are set to lead Dune: The Sisterhood. Frank Herbert's Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the prequel series explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune. Watson and Henderson portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.

Created by co-showrunner & writer Diane Ademu-John, the series also sees Alison Schapker serving as co-showrunner. In addition, Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode. Ademu-John, Schapker, Renck, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, and Brian Herbert executive produce. In addition, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert will executive produce on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate, with author Kevin J. Anderson serving as co-producer. HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood is co-produced by the streaming service and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary, which is behind the current film franchise. Its first installment was released in October 2021 and earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (with plans for the series announced in 2019).