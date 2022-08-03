NXT 2.0 Recap 8/2: We Have New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

While the fate of the main roster's WWE Women's Tag Team titles remains in a state of flux, if not outright doom, down at NXT it appeared their version of the titles would suffer a similar fate when Cora Jade, half of the Champions with Roxanne Perez, turned on her partner and followed that up by dumping her belt in a trash can.  Unlike the main roster, NXT was quick to act in finding a new team to hold the belts and last night on NXT 2.0 they held a Four-Way Match to name the new champs.

We have new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions after a Four-Way battle last night on NXT 2.0, courtesy of WWE.

This week's NXT 2.0 opened with the big Four-Way Tag Team title match which saw Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter compete to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs Toxic Attraction vs Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz – NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

A Four-Way Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles on NXT 2.0, courtesy of WWE.

After defeating the other two teams, it all came down to Toxic Attraction and Chance & Carter.  Despite a heavy onslaught from the former Champions, Chance & Carter were able to rally and defeat them to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Winners & New Champions: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions after last night's NXT 2.0, courtesy of WWE.

In other match results from last night's NXT 2.0:

Carmelo Hayes def. Nathan Frazer

Mandy Rose def. Sarray

Axiom def. Duke Hudson

The Creed Brothers def. Tony D'Angelo & "Stacks"

Joe Gacy def. Brooks Jensen

Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend

Solo Sikoa def. Von Wagner

And in non-match action on last night's NXT 2.0:

A Tiffany Stratton Promo

Wes Lee Challenges Trick Williams

Roxanne Perez Addresses Cora Jade's Betrayal

More Tony D & Santos Escobar Shenanegans

A Nikkita Lyons Promo

Bron Breakker & JD McDonagh Sign The Contract For Their Title Match At NXT Heatwave

And that's that for last night's NXT 2.0, which feels a tad aimless at the moment.  With Triple H back in charge of creative, there's hope that the brand can return to having a strong story and character focus.  But at the moment, it all still feels a bit lost and trying to find its footing.

Till next time friends.

