Eli Roth, Crypt TV Making First Scripted Meta Series The Faceless Lady

Eli Roth and Crypt TV are partnering with Meta for their first scripted VR series The Faceless Lady - here's a look at what you can expect.

Eli Roth is partnering with Crypt TV and ShinAwiL to make the first scripted VR series for Meta, The Faceless Lady. Written by Jerome Velinsky and directed by John William Ross, this will be a six-episode series that will debut on Meta Horizon Worlds on April 4th at 8:00 PM EST. It stars Tara Lee (The Fall), Staz Nair (Rebel Moon), Daisy Jelley (How To Date Billy Walsh), Mei Henri (Hijack), Ugo Onwughalu, Sophie Rebecca-Jones, and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders). The trailer for the series can be found above.

The Faceless Lady, In Your Face Thanks To Eli Roth

"Partnering with Meta on VR originals has been an incredible experience, and I can't wait for fans to enjoy VR horror in series form with 'The Faceless Lady.' Seeing the reaction to 'Trick-VR-Treat' and 'Be Mine' showed what an appetite genre fans have for this medium and how VR users are experiencing horror through the headset," shared Roth. "A VR horror episodic series will scare viewers in a way this medium has never seen before."

The synopsis is as follows: "The Ireland-set storyline is inspired by the real-life seventeenth-century Irish folklore of Lady Margaret Hodnett, who is said to haunt Belvelly Castle in Cork, stalking visitors through mirrors and reflective surfaces. Adapted for the modern day with a supernatural twist, 'The Faceless Lady' follows three couples who have been invited to a medieval castle in Ireland for a weekend competition where they will either win her games or lose their lives. The first-of-its-kind immersive horror series will premiere in VR with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 4 at 5:00 pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds, bringing scares to a new level. There will be a total of six half-hour episodes of 'The Faceless Lady,' with one episode dropping weekly every Thursday after the premiere. Attendees can RSVP for the event in Meta Horizon Worlds HERE, where the series will be available in the Creepy Cabin world, which allows users to immerse themselves in haunted experiences and premium horror content while uncovering the mysteries of the haunted cabin."

I have never messed with any kind of VR, Meta, or anything like this, but I also know the first time I did it would not be with something that comes from the brain of Eli Roth, as that would be completely terrifying. Good luck to those of you who will be though.

