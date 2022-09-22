Emily In Paris Season 3 First Look Posted By Netflix Ahead Of TUDUM

Emily In Paris Season three is debuting on the streamer in the future, as it is filming as we speak, and today we got our first looks at the new season from Netflix, ahead of this weekend's big TUDUM event. Look at them, getting some stuff out early. They will have other news about the upcoming season of the very popular, divisive show this weekend as well, but for now, we have these images, which feature Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat back for more adventuring. Season three and four are both currently filming at the same time. Check out the images below, which also suggest that she will reunite with her British squeeze.

Emily In Paris Is The Guiltiest Of Pleasures

Season three follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, at work and in the romance department, and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Also in the cast for season three are Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Bring it on, Netflix. I don't care what anyone says, this show is so fun to just pop on and get lost in for a while. Collins is great as the lead, the rest of the cast is great, and the locations make this a great watch all on their own. Keep giving it to us. Netflix will have more info on the next adventures of Emily this weekend as part of their virtual global fan event.