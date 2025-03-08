Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Étoile, prime video

Étoile: Amy Sherman/Daniel Palladino Drama Hits Prime Video In April

Details on the new Amy Sherman-Palladino/Daniel Palladino drama are here - with Prime Video's Étoile debuting its first season on April 24th.

Étoile is the new drama series coming to Prime Video from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, producing team behind Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series is set in familiar territory, following the dancers and staff of two prestigious dance companies, one in New York and one in Paris. The first season will consist of eight episodes and will debut on April 24. Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye) Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Simon Callow (Outlander) star in Étoile, with Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) also guest starring. THR had the details of the series, as well as first-look images that are down below.

Étoile Is The French Word For Star

The show has a two-season order, so no matter what, Étoile will go for two seasons at Prime Video. Sherman-Palladino, Palladino, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert executive produce. Scott Ellis is a co-EP. This will have the tough task of following up The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Prime Video, which was one of the streamers' most critically lauded series and also won a ton of awards, including multiple Emmy awards. This is not their first series set in the world of dance, as Bunheads was also a critics' favorite when it aired on ABC Family in 2012. That series starred Sutton Foster. Fans of the Gilmore Girls are always there to support whatever the duo is putting out; however, Kirby was a huge favorite on Maisel and is a perfectly suited actor for the rapid-fire dialogue and fast-paced tempo of their work.

Étoile will debut all eight episodes of the first season on April 24, only on Prime Video.

