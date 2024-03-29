Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, Daryl Dixon, euphoria, fubar, Mayor of Kingstown, saturday night live, smiling friends, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Walking Dead, X-Men '97

Euphoria, 3 Body Problem, X-Men '97, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Euphoria, X-Men '97, Smiling Friends, ST: Strange New Worlds, Mayor of Kingstown, 3 Body Problem, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Euphoria, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+/Nickelodeon, Netflix's FUBAR, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s Knuckles, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, SYFY's Resident Alien, Warner Bros./Red Vs. Blue, Prime Video's Them: The Scare, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Euphoria, Saturday Night Live, FUBAR, X-Men '97, Smiling Friends, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Mayor of Kingstown, 3 Body Problem & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 29, 2024:

Euphoria S03 Report: Time Jumps, Script Rewrites & Private Eye Rue?

Saturday Night Live: Things Get Awkward for Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott

Euphoria: Storm Reid "A Little Disappointed," "Not Surprised" By Delay

Paramount+ Purges Rugrats, Blue's Clues & More Nickelodeon Titles

FUBAR Star Arnold Schwarzenegger: Pacemaker Won't Delay S02 Filming

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Finale Trailer Teases Big Change

X-Men '97: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann Share How Their Audition Reads Went

Smiling Friends Training Software: Ready to Start Helping People?

AEW Dynamite Review: WWE and White Claw Cleanse Needed ASAP

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike's Hair Sculptor Revealed! (VIDEO)

Knuckles: "Sonic" Spinoff Series Key Art Teases A New Sheriff In Town

Star Trek: Discovery: Wil Wheaton Hosts Look at Fifth & Final Season

Resident Alien Star Alan Tudyk on Season 3, Cast Chemistry & More

Warner Bros. Will Release The Last Season Of Red Vs. Blue

Them: The Scare Official Trailer: Fear Is No Longer An Option

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Sunday Preview

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In June

3 Body Problem: That Einstein Joke Is The Key to Everything (SPOILERS)

Starfleet Academy: Alex Kurtzman Shares New "Star Trek" Series Details

Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!