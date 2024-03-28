Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, AHS: Delicate, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Grotesquerie, section 31, snl, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, superman, The Walking Dead

Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Superman, 3 Body Problem, Section 31, Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, TWD: The Ones Who Live, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney's Zombies 4, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The Boys/CCXP Mexico, FOX "News"/Ronna McDaniel, DC Studios' Superman, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's Grotesquerie, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, BBC's Doctor Who. AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Netflix's Good Times, Hulu on Disney+, Max's Creature Commandos, Disney+'s X-Men '97, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Superman, Grotesquerie, AHS: Delicate, 3 Body Problem, Section 31, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, TWD: The Ones Who Live & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 28, 2024:

Zombies 4 Announces Full Cast And Details As Filming Begins

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Ramy Youssef, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

The Boys: CCXP Mexico Badges Spotlight Butcher, Homelander & More

FOX "News" Taps Guy Who Kicks Ball for Ronna McDaniel Firing Reaction

Superman: Jerry Siegel's Grandsons at Read-Thru; A Gift for James Gunn

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan Defies the New WWE Attitude Era

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama Sets April Filming Date

American Horror Story: Delicate: Kim Kardashian on Filming, Co-Stars

3 Body Problem: GOT Star John Bradley Was Reluctant to Join Series

SNL Midweek: Kenan Thompson Helps Ramy Youssef Find His "First"

Star Trek: Section 31 Includes TNG Character's Return; Yeoh on Sequel

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: New Science Lab; Murder Mystery

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Advance Tickets On Sale; Trailer Released

Doctor Who: RTD Discusses Disney Deal Helping Show Outlive BBC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Posts E06 "The Last Time" Images

Good Times Official Trailer Previews Animated Take on Classic Sitcom

Hulu on Disney+ Rolls Out for U.S. Disney Bundle Subscribers: Details

3 Body Problem: Weiss, Benioff Delayed Premiere for This One Scene

Creature Commandos "Some of the Best Writing" Tudyk Has Read All Year

Wolverine's Sad Meme Face About Jean Grey's Pregnancy In X-Men '97

3 Body Problem, Ronna McDaniel, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer in the Daily LITG, 27th March, 2024

