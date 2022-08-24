Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Departing HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

HBO & Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria will be moving onto its third season without Barbie Ferreira, who took to Instagram to announce that she will not be returning. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez," Ferreira wrote on an Instagram Stories post from earlier this evening- here's a screencap:

Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from earlier this month confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera this season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.