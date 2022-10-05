Exit Strategy: Dan Levy Developing Multi-Camera Comedy for HBO Max

Dan Levy (How I Met Your Father) will be developing the multi-camera comedy Exit Strategy for HBO Max. The half-hour show involves "three self-involved best friends (Marcus, Dave, and Sara) in their early twenties who all work at the same terrible start-up and all f—ing hate their boss," the official logline says. "This trio needs to start their life, and Marcus, the leader of the crew believes the only way to do so is to quit their awful job. However, before Marcus gets his chance, his boss fires him first. Now he really f—ing hates him."

Levy is not only the creator of Exit Strategy but also serves as executive producer (via Screaming Elliot Productions) and showrunner. The stand-up comedian's written for several TV shows, including Indebted, The Goldbergs, The Awesomes, and Pretty Wild. He's also collaborated with writer-comedians John Mulaney & Whitney Cummings for their short-lived self-titled NBC shows Mulaney and Whitney. Levy also co-hosted the HGTV series House Hunters: Comedians on Coaches (as opposed to "in cars getting coffee").

The writer-comedian reunited with Mulaney, collaborating with him on his From Scratch arena tour. Levy's most recent stand-up special was 2016's Lion for Seeso. He's also been a favorite on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central Presents as well as developing a pilot for the NBC Universal streamer Peacock called True to Size, based on Kevin Hart's life as a sneaker salesman before he became famous starring in many action buddy comedies we see today.

It's just as well since HBO Max is probably going to be starved for fresh and original content (and likely cheaper) given WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery and their visceral gutting following their budget-driven purge. The title might be a bit ironic, but best of luck to you, Levy!