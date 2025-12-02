Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Fallout, Taylor Swift, The Pitt & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift, The Pitt, Elsbeth, Matlock, Fallout, God of War, Stranger Things 5, Fraggle Rock, Watson & more!

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 teaser spotlights New Vegas and Prime Video’s December 2025 lineup reveal

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour final show trailer and Stranger Things 5 finale fan screening news

Highlights from Elsbeth, Matlock, Ghosts, The Pitt, God of War, Tomb Raider, FBI and more

Sneak peeks, casting news, previews, updates, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift, Ghosts, The Pitt, Elsbeth, Matlock, Fallout, God of War, Spartacus: House of Ashur, Stranger Things 5, Tomb Raider, Fraggle Rock, FBI, It: Welcome to Derry, Watson, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 1st, 2025:

Is The Vampire Lestat Looking to Hit AMC Screens in April 2026?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show Official Trailer Released

WWE Raw Preview: Tournament Heats Up, Titles On the Line

Ghosts Season 5: We've Got S05E07: "The Proposal" Sneak Peeks

The Pitt Welcomes Allen, Friedericy, Handley & Kober to Season 2 Cast

Elsbeth Returns This Week! Season 3 Ep. 8: "Basket Case" Sneak Peeks

Matlock Season 2: We've Got Sneak Peeks for S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts"

Fallout Season 2 Teaser: Why Not Spend The Holidays in New Vegas?

God of War: Frederick E.O. Toye Set to Direct First 2 Series Episodes

Eternally Yours: Ed Weeks Joins "Ghosts" Creators' Vampire Comedy

Spartacus: House of Ashur E01: "Dominus" & E02: "Forsaken" Overviews

Stranger Things 5 Finale Fan Screening Tickets Available Tomorrow

Fallout Season 2 Spotlight Kicks Off Prime Video's Dec. 2025 Trailer

Tomb Raider: Martin Bobb-Semple Reportedly Joins Live-Action Series

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock: Apple TV Previews New Holiday Special

FBI Season 8: Here's Our S08E07: "Fadeaway" Preview & December Update

It: Welcome to Derry, Mister Miracle & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Our The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Viewing Guide

Doctor Who and Other Cult TV Scripts Archived by Film is Fabulous!

Watson Season 2: Our Updated S02E08: "Livvy Sees the Doctor" Preview

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!