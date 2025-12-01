Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: fraggle rock

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock: Apple TV Previews New Holiday Special

Set to hit Apple TV screens on December 5th, here's a look at the official trailer and key art poster for The First Snow of Fraggle Rock.

Article Summary Fraggle Rock returns with a new holiday special, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, on Apple TV December 5th.

Gobo and friends await their first snow, but only a single snowflake arrives, throwing off holiday traditions.

Gobo visits the human world for the first time, seeking fresh inspiration for the Fraggles' annual holiday song.

Lele Pons guest stars with Gobo, performing "Our Melody" and more in this heartwarming festive adventure.

Back in October, the word went out that Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober Fraggle, and the rest of the fine felt folks from Fraggle Rock would be joining us this holiday season. And it's for a very special occasion, as you will be able to tell from the title of Apple TV's upcoming all-new holiday special, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. Set to premiere globally this Friday, December 5, the return to Jim Henson's beloved world features a cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons, who performs a harmonious duet with Gobo on the classic, beloved Fraggle Rock song "Our Melody," along with two other holiday numbers. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above) and a key art poster, waiting for you below:

The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings. But when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can't write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world, or as the Fraggles refer to it, "Outer Space," to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs' castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren't always perfect—but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.

From the team behind Apple TV's Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, The Jim Henson Company's The First Snow of Fraggle Rock is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan, and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O'Brien, and directed by Jon Rosenbaum.

