Family Guy Special Takes on Lifetime, Hallmark & More Holiday Movies

Arriving November 28th, here's a look at the trailer for "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie."

We spent Halloween with the Griffins, so it wouldn't be that big of a stretch to spend the rest of the holiday season with them. That's precisely what we're going to get a chance to do beginning November 28th, when the Family Guy Holiday Special hits Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ screens: "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie."

In the animated series' take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for "Big Pie," travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter's award-winning family secret pie recipe. Lainey Wilson guest voices as a country singer performing an original song in the episode's opening scene, with Wilson joining Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir.

Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is the creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter are executive producers.

Earlier this year, FOX proved that it wasn't looking to leave the adult animation business anytime soon, announcing that The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers would return for an additional four seasons and that American Dad! was officially returning with a four-season deal of its own. In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement from earlier this year boosts Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide."

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

