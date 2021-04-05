Fear the Walking Dead S06: "Scary and Destructive" New Force Previewed

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead set for its proper return to cable next Sunday, April 11, the cast and creative team are offering viewers insight into the escalating war between Virginia's (Colby Minifie) forces and Morgan's (Lennie James) growing community. In fact, it sounds like a "massive shake-up" would be the right phrase to use when referring to what fans can expect (with strong buzz already coming in on the first two episodes), And that's not all…

Because waiting in the wings are John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and the rest of the "The End is the Beginning" folks- and according to series co-showrunner and executive producer Ian Goldberg, this is a force that is "wholly unique," "incredibly formidable," and "scary and destructive- potentially more so than anything we've seen in 'The Walking Dead' universe":

Here's a look back at the WonderCon@Home panel from this past weekend, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns this month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.