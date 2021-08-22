Foo Fighters Performing, Receiving Global Icon Award at MTV 2021 VMAs

They will soon be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but first, the Foo Fighters will first receive a big award at MTV's 2021 VMAs. The modern rock pioneers who recently have had fun rebranding themselves as the "Dee Gees" with disco track covers, will be receiving the Global Icon Award on September 12th on MTV.

Past winners of this prestigious music award have included Queen, Whitney Huston, Green Day, U2, and many more. Based on the criteria the award, "celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond. The VMAs will honor the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire, and evolve". The Foo Fighters will be up for other awards, including for their music video for "Shame, Shame" for Best Rock, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography at the 2021 VMAs. The band includes Nate Mendel on bass, Taylor Hawkins on drums, Pat Smear on guitar, Chris Shiflett on guitar, Rami Jaffee on keyboard, and the frontman himself Dave Grohl on lead vocals with the occasional drum and/or guitar added on.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foo Fighters – Shame Shame (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1G6-RUz3OA)

The 2021 VMAs will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, airing live on September 12th at 8 PM ET/PT. The iconic Moonperson statue given out as the award will look different to viewers this year with a redesign recently done by Kehinde Wiley, a fine artist whose work has included incredible portrait work such as the one that was done of President Barack Obama in 2018. With it also being around the time of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, donations and positive promotional events will take place with the help of the nonprofit 9/11 Day.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foo Fighters – Run (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifwc5xgI3QM)

