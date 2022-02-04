Former WWE Superstar Announces First Comeback Match & New Ring Name

Ember Moon was one of many talents released by WWE in November due to the old "budget cuts" excuse and as is almost always the case, she was subject to the 90-day non-compete clause that prevented her from signing with or appearing for another wrestling promotion. Well, the 90 days are up and the former WWE and NXT superstar is now officially ready and able to resume her wrestling career.

Returning to her pre-WWE ring name of Athena, the former Ember Moon (real name Adrienne Reese) will return to the squared circle on Saturday, February 12 in Cicero, Illinois for Warrior Wrestling. There she will go to battle against AEW star and current Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Warrior Wrestling made the announcement of the debut of Athena on their official Twitter, which included a promo trailer of sorts that showed Thunder Rosa and Athena confronting one another:

The 33-year-old Athena has been wrestling since 2007 when she was trained by WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling promotion (then known as Pro Wrestling Alliance) in Houston, Texas. She wrestled as Ember Moon for WWE from 2015 to 2021, starting out in the NXT brand where she won the NXT Women's Championship. She made it to the main roster of Raw in 2018 and would be drafted to SmackDown in 2019.

After an ankle injury, WWE would move Ember Moon back down to NXT, where she would eventually form a popular tag team with Shotzi Blackheart and the duo would go on to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, she was lost in the shuffle in the reboot of the brand to the current NXT 2.0 era, where most of the focus went to newer, younger wrestlers. She was released by WWE along with 17 other wrestlers on November 4, 2021, and has been under a non-compete clause since.

But now that's all behind her and as Athena, she can begin to forge her new post-WWE path in the wrestling business. If you're in the Cicero, Illinois area and want to see her return to in-ring action, you can purchase tickets on Warrior Wrestling's website.