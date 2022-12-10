Four Championships Change Hands So Far at ROH Final Battle PPV

The Chadster knew he was in for a lot of pain and suffering with Tony Khan's ROH Final Battle PPV, but he had no idea to what lengths Tony Khan would go in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Not one, not two, but four ROH titles have changed hands at Final Battle tonight, and the night isn't over yet. So far, The Briscoes have defeated FTR to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Wheeler Yuta beat Daniel Garcia to win back the ROH Pure Championship. The Embassy defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys to win the ROH World Trios Championship. And Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH Women's World Championship.

The Chadster doesn't get what Tony Khan is trying to prove here. That ROH PPVs are can't miss television? That you shouldn't overlook a PPV just because it happens in the afternoon instead of the evening? That The Chadster isn't allowed to even enjoy a single Saturday without Tony Khan personally targeting The Chadster with compelling wrestling programming that is the antithesis of everything The Chadster stands for? The Chadster already knew all of that! So why are you doing this to The Chadster, Tony Khan?! Why?! The Chadster knows why. It's because NXT Deadline is airing tonight, and Tony Khan wants to make people so tired from all the title changes that they can't even watch The Chadster's beloved NXT. Auughh man! So unfair!

ROH Final Battle is airing right now on PPV. You can also stream it on FITE internationally or Bleacher Report in the United States. And wouldn't Tony Khan just love it if you did that! After all, you might see the Television Championship change hands, or maybe even the ROH World Championship, which Chris Jericho is defending in the main event against Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, The Chadster bets that would perfect for Tony Khan, but The Chadster is not gonna let that happen.

That's why The Chadster isn't going to post the link to ROH's website so you can find out how to order. That will stop Tony Khan and show him that The Chadster cannot be trifled with. As long as The Chadster's managers here at Bleeding Cool don't try to ruin everything The Chadster has worked toward by posting the link here. But The Chadster doubts that will happen, unless they are on Tony Khan's payroll, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

[Editor's note: you can find out more about ROH Final Battle here.]