Four Matches Set for Next Week's Impact Wrestling

Another episode of Impact Wrestling is in the record books. That included more developments in the saga of the attempted murder of John E. Bravo, more tension between Impact World Champion Rich Swann and TNA Champion Moose, and the triumphant return of Jazz, amongst other stuff. Impact also has four matches booked for next week already.

Spinning out of the ongoing story that has seen Eric Young and Joe Doering interrupting matches to attack people, especially Cody Deaner, Deaner is looking for revenge next week in a match with Eric Young. In a segment on Impact last night, Deaner told Cousin Jake he needed to do this alone. But will Eric Young be thinking the same thing? Probably not.

Josh Alexander will also face Chris Sabin as the Motor City Machine Guns enter phase two of their comeback plan, which involves taking down the North. And speaking of tag team action, the final match in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament will take place next week when Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee take on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Of course, there may more to that match as Purazzo and Lee had Su Yung kidnapped by Father James Mitchell on Impact last night. Will there be any fallout from that?

Finally, Brian Myers challenged TJP to a match after Crazzy Steve failed to defeat Rohit Raju to win the X-Division Championship. Myers has been acting the bully lately, so it will be nice to see TJP put him in his place. On the other hand, TJP frequently retweets stuff saying the coronavirus is a hoax and that the Georgia Secretary of State wiped Dominion voting machines to cover up a conspiracy to steal the election from Donald Trump, so maybe this is one of those no winners type of situations. The Chadster isn't here to judge.

Impact airs next Tuesday at 8PM on AXS TV and Twitch.