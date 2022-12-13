Fraggle Rock Returning for Season 2: Diggs, Goldstein, DeBose & More

Apple TV+ today announced that the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the reboot of Jim Henson's beloved classic Fraggle Rock (we're big fans here), has been renewed for a second season and has begun production in Calgary, Canada. Tony & Grammy Award winner & Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), and Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) in guest star roles.

The Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock. Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Currently holding a 100% Critics Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock was recently recognized by the Sentinel Awards for Outstanding Children's Programming and with three nominations by the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program, Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program and a win for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

Congratulations to the incredible team of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on the show's DGC Award for Best Sound Editing, Comedy/Family Series!

We couldn't be prouder of our amazingly talented Fraggle family!#JimHensonCompany #FraggleRock pic.twitter.com/aXJQUZxKmK — The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) November 7, 2022

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency, with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing. The complete first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.