FTR Hair Tells Fans to Stay Out of Online Drama in Awkward Tweet FTR Hair's tweet bashes drama, but FTR Bald stirs it in AEW! 😏 Is this the end for AEW? Dive into The Chadster's wild take! 📰🔥

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster noticed some serious twisted irony in AEW. 🔎 FTR Hair, one half of the AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, called out fans on Twitter 🐦 for being too invested in online disagreements 🚫, which is hilarious considering his tag team partner, FTR Bald, has dedicated months to stirring up online drama in AEW! Unbelievable! 🤦 The Chadster is truly shook at how illogical these guys can be and just how disrespectful this is to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🙄

In FTR Hair's tweet, he encouraged fans to go outside, enjoy activities like hiking, swimming ☀️, and even touching grass (The Chadster isn't judging, but that's a bit odd 🌱) He stressed that arguing on Twitter "ain't it." However, it seems like Hair forgot to loop in his own partner, Bald, who has a history of constantly complaining on Twitter, driving up the very tensions FTR Hair is urging people to avoid! Talk about hypocrisy! 🤭

I hope everyone goes outside today. Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book. . Do real life stuff. Arguing on this app ain't it. Here's an unrelated picture. pic.twitter.com/zXt3PkNrFu — Daniel "Cash" Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) April 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet



Now, if this outburst had happened last month, when The Chadster was convinced FTR might return to WWE's lovely embrace, The Chadster might have felt some sympathy 😢 But as it's clear that they're Tony Khan loyalists for life, The Chadster can't help but hope their friendship implodes over these contradictory comments 💥

Speaking of AEW chaos, The Chadster has another reason to sit back and enjoy the show. FTR Bald, the master of online drama himself, wants CM Punk to return! 😲 That's right, the very same CM Punk who laid into AEW and his coworkers at last year's All Out media scrum, leading to a backstage brawl 😱

Rumors are abuzz that Punk might be set for a return and could even star on his own new Saturday AEW show👊 The Chadster secretly loves this, since it's bound to create anarchy amongst the roster by splitting it into pro-Punk and anti-Punk camps 🎭 Still, it would be better if Punk did not return to AEW at all, FTR signed with WWE, and AEW shut down and stopped making The Chadster's life a living heck.

The Chadster tried sharing these frustrations with Keighleyanne, but she rolled her eyes and said, "Maybe you should take FTR Hair's advice and stop obsessing over AEW." Uh, excuse The Chadster?! 😡 Why can't she see how Tony Khan stirs the pot, causing AEW to self-destruct? But no, she had to go back to texting that guy Gary📱As if The Chadster doesn't know that Tony Khan is probably paying off Keighleyanne as well.

The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased wrestling journalists 🖊️ alongside Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, can see through Tony Khan's shady tactics. The continued chaos stirred by FTR Bald and a potential CM Punk return will only hasten AEW's implosion, and WWE will rightfully remain on top!👑

In conclusion, FTR Hair's hypocrisy is a glaring stab in the back to not just Vince McMahon🔪 but also to his own partner, FTR Bald. But hey, if it brings AEW down from the inside, The Chadster can only smile smugly. 😏 Keep it up!

Stay tuned for more enlightening takes, Chadsters! And remember: Don't get too invested in Twitter drama, particularly if you're the cause of the drama! 🚫 😉 And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

