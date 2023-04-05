FTR Wins AEW Tag Titles in Dynamite Main Event, Won't Leave AEW FTR wins the AEW World Tag Team Championships, betraying WWE and keeping their talents in AEW. Find out how this ruined The Chadster's life! 😠😭

🚨 AEW Dynamite ended tonight the same way it began: by ruining The Chadster's life! FTR defeated The Gunns to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. But worse than that, by winning the match, FTR does not have to leave AEW and return to WWE. In fact, commentary confirmed they will stay after the match ended. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡👊

For months, FTR Bald has been complaining on social media and podcasts about his treatment in AEW, leading The Chadster to believe he was dissatisfied with AEW. And why wouldn't he be, when Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business? But it was all a work leading to this! 🤬

During the match, The Gunns tried every dirty trick in the book to force FTR to do the right thing and return to WWE, but FTR managed to overcome it all and win the belts. When it happened, The Chadster chucked his can of White Claw seltzer directly at the television, so now Tony Khan owes The Chadster a can of White Claw seltzer, on top of everything else like The Chadster's relationship with his wife Keighleyanne and his sexual potency!

First of all, by not leaving AEW and returning to WWE, FTR Bald and FTR Hair have both literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. But even worse, they have used the sacred idea of wrestlers returning to WWE to ultimately promote AEW. It's the ultimate betrayal and the ultimate sin. 😓🔪

From the start of AEW Dynamite, where Switchblade Jay White debuted in AEW, revealing he decided not to sign with WWE, to Tony Khan's announcement of a big PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, to this main event and everything in between, AEW Dynamite was offensive to not only The Chadster, but the professional wrestling business itself. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😤

FTR's win tonight was not just a win for AEW but a slap in the face to WWE and The Chadster. The Chadster's life is spiraling out of control, all because Tony Khan continues to book AEW in a way that cheeses The Chadster off. The Chadster's nightmares are filled with Tony Khan chasing him through endless mazes, hallways, and wrestling arenas. But The Chadster will not be defeated. The Chadster will continue to expose AEW for the disrespectful, WWE-hating company that it is. 😤👎

The Chadster would like to end this post by reminding everyone that he is unbiased and only seeks to provide fair, balanced reporting on the wrestling industry. It's just that AEW makes it so dang hard with their constant attacks on WWE and The Chadster's life. 😔💔