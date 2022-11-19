Full Gear: Saraya Wins First Match Back Against Britt Baker

For the first time since she was forced to retire five years ago, Saraya stepped back in the ring for a match with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and she walked out the winner. It was a triumphant return for Saraya, who was forced to give up here career for a neck injury. All she had to do to get it back was to literally stab WWE right in the back and sign with the competition. The Chadster hopes it was worth it.

Welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. As the only unbiased journalist in all of pro wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you his honest, objective opinion on tonight's PPV. And The Chadster's opinion is that it stinks! Tony Khan is booking this show for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's fair at all!

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The Chadster just wants to point out that, in the promo video, Saraya stole John Cena's concept about never giving up. Is nothing sacred anymore?!

The Chadster is glad that Saraya was able to get medically cleared and return from injury. Genuinely, The Chadster is happy for her. But The Chadster is extremely disappointed that she went behind WWE's back to it, joining AEW and essentially betraying Triple H. What did Triple H ever do to deserve that?

If WWE believed that Saraya couldn't wrestle anymore, then she should have gone along with it. At least, that's what she would do if she had any respect whatsoever for the wrestling business. The Chadster is surprised, given her family, that she wasn't brought up with more respect for the business, but it just goes to show, there's no one who can't be corrupted by Tony Khan's billions of dollars. That's right, Tony Khan. The Chadster is placing the blame squarely on you.

It turns out that Saraya really was good to go. She hasn't lost a step, and she put on a great match with Britt Baker. It played a lot on the drama of her neck injury and whether it would be reinjured, but she came out on top in the end. Just imagine how much better this match could have been if it happened in WWE instead. Shame on you, Saraya, for what you've done.

Watch highlights from the match below.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

